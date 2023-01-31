World / Asia

Nuclear safety agency joins hunt in outback for radioactive capsule

31 January 2023 - 10:45 Melanie Burton
A member of the incident management team coordinates the search for a radioactive capsule that was lost in transit by a contractor hired by Rio Tinto, at the Emergency Services Complex in Cockburn, Australia. File Picture: Department of Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS
Melbourne — Australia's nuclear safety agency said on Tuesday it had joined the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule missing in the outback, sending a team with specialised car-mounted and portable detection equipment.

Authorities have now been on a weeklong search for the capsule which is believed to have fallen from a truck that had travelled 1,400km in Western Australia. The loss triggered a radiation alert for large parts of the vast state.

The capsule, part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed, had been entrusted by Rio Tinto to a specialist contractor to transport. Rio apologised on Monday for the loss, which happened sometime in the past two weeks.

The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency said it was working with the Western Australian government to locate the capsule. It added that the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation has also sent radiation services specialists, as well as detection and imaging equipment.

The truck travelled from north of Newman, a small town in the remote Kimberley region, to a storage facility in the northeast suburbs of Perth.

State emergency officials on Tuesday issued a fresh alert to motorists along Australia’s longest highway to take care when approaching the search parties, as vehicles carrying the radiation detectors are travelling at slow speeds.

“It will take about five days to travel the original route, an estimated 1,400kms, with crews travelling north and south along Great Northern Highway,” department of fire and emergency services incident controller Darryl Ray said on Monday.

The gauge was picked up from Rio Tinto’s Gudai-Darri mine site on January 12. When it was unpacked for inspection on January 25, the gauge was found broken apart, with one of four mounting bolts missing and screws from the gauge also gone.

Authorities suspect vibrations from the truck caused the screws and the bolt to come loose, and the capsule fell out of the package and then out of a gap in the truck. The silver capsule, 6mm in diameter and 8mm long, contains Caesium-137 which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays an hour.

People have been told to stay at least 5m away as exposure could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness, though experts have said driving past the capsule would be low risk, akin to taking an X-ray.

Reuters

