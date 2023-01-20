Opinion

DAVID FURLONGER: Mercedes marketing boss sees explosion in demand for electric cars

All-electric cars are the future for Merc customers — buyers in this price category can afford to reduce their reliance on the national electricity grid

20 January 2023 - 06:00

Half of Mercedes-Benz cars sold in South Africa in 2027 will be plug-in, fully electric vehicles, predicts local marketing head Mark Raine. He made the bold forecast this week at the launch of the EQE, the brand’s fifth electric-car range in South Africa.

Last year the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS were introduced. “EQ”, as you may have gathered, signifies the electric version of Mercedes models...

