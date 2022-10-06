×

SA company to launch electric microvans

A survey shows EV ownership perceptions are changing slightly in SA

06 October 2022 - 20:05 Motor News Reporter
A local company plans to sell electric-only microvans in SA for consideration in the last-mile delivery sector. Picture: SUPPLIED
There was huge interest in commercial electric vehicles (CEVs) at the recent Festival of Motoring (FoM) held at Kyalami, according to Enviro Automotive, a Pretoria-based company that imports electric DFSK commercial vehicles.  

Al Troskie, the director at Enviro Automotive explains that a need for battery-electric vehicles in their own group of companies prompted them to research the feasibility of local market introduction.

“Our initial research was confirmed at the FoM. There was tremendous interest in CEVs from show-goers and the media, and we could hardly keep up with the demand for test drives.”

The company plans to launch a battery-electric panel van in November and a one-tonne forward-cab bakkie early in 2023. The company is now testing a panel van, analysing data to determine the ranges and energy consumption in real-world SA conditions.

“It was clear at the FoM event that transport operators were extremely worried about high fuel prices and the effect of inflation on service parts.  These DFSK CEVs are calculated to 25c/km operating cost and low service and maintenance bills,” adds Troskie.

The DFSK EC35 battery-electric panel van offers a payload of 1,015kg and a large loading space of 4.8m³. Access to the load bay is via sliding doors on both sides and the tailgate. It features ABS brakes, electric power steering and has a selection of modern-day driver comforts including air-conditioning, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Charging will cost as little as R56.50 and yield up to 270km of driving range, depending on load and traffic conditions, and they can be recharged at the more than 300 fast and rapid public EV charging points across SA. With a fast charger, the battery could be filled up 80% in less than an hour, offering a 200km range.

The DFSK EC31 is a forward-cab bakkie with a payload of 1,020kg and will be available in chassis-cab, drop-side and cargo box configurations. It offers the same driver comforts and specification levels as the EC35.

Both derivatives are backed by a three-year/60,000km manufacturer warranty and service plan. The traction battery has a five-year/120,000km warranty. Services are scheduled every 12 months or 20,000km.

“After the introduction of our DFSK range, we will introduce a battery-electric four tonne truck. We are also investigating the introduction of a range of electric motorcycles, a bakkie and passenger cars in the future,” says Troskie.

Charging will cost as little as R56.50 and yield up to 270km of driving range, depending on load and traffic conditions. Picture: SUPPLIED
