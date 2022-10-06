SA company to launch electric microvans

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
By choosing hope over despair we can see our future as something we can shape for the better
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Harmony Gold to buy the Eva Copper project in Australia in R4.1bn transaction
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Joe Sullivan convicted of obstructing a government probe and concealing the theft of personal data of 50-million customers and 7-million drivers
SA goes one up in ODI series
It's based on a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 single cab and is readily transferable from one truck chassis to the next
There was huge interest in commercial electric vehicles (CEVs) at the recent Festival of Motoring (FoM) held at Kyalami, according to Enviro Automotive, a Pretoria-based company that imports electric DFSK commercial vehicles.
Al Troskie, the director at Enviro Automotive explains that a need for battery-electric vehicles in their own group of companies prompted them to research the feasibility of local market introduction.
“Our initial research was confirmed at the FoM. There was tremendous interest in CEVs from show-goers and the media, and we could hardly keep up with the demand for test drives.”
The company plans to launch a battery-electric panel van in November and a one-tonne forward-cab bakkie early in 2023. The company is now testing a panel van, analysing data to determine the ranges and energy consumption in real-world SA conditions.
“It was clear at the FoM event that transport operators were extremely worried about high fuel prices and the effect of inflation on service parts. These DFSK CEVs are calculated to 25c/km operating cost and low service and maintenance bills,” adds Troskie.
The DFSK EC35 battery-electric panel van offers a payload of 1,015kg and a large loading space of 4.8m³. Access to the load bay is via sliding doors on both sides and the tailgate. It features ABS brakes, electric power steering and has a selection of modern-day driver comforts including air-conditioning, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and a touchscreen infotainment system.
Charging will cost as little as R56.50 and yield up to 270km of driving range, depending on load and traffic conditions, and they can be recharged at the more than 300 fast and rapid public EV charging points across SA. With a fast charger, the battery could be filled up 80% in less than an hour, offering a 200km range.
The DFSK EC31 is a forward-cab bakkie with a payload of 1,020kg and will be available in chassis-cab, drop-side and cargo box configurations. It offers the same driver comforts and specification levels as the EC35.
Both derivatives are backed by a three-year/60,000km manufacturer warranty and service plan. The traction battery has a five-year/120,000km warranty. Services are scheduled every 12 months or 20,000km.
“After the introduction of our DFSK range, we will introduce a battery-electric four tonne truck. We are also investigating the introduction of a range of electric motorcycles, a bakkie and passenger cars in the future,” says Troskie.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Commercial News
SA company to launch electric microvans
A survey shows EV ownership perceptions are changing slightly in SA
There was huge interest in commercial electric vehicles (CEVs) at the recent Festival of Motoring (FoM) held at Kyalami, according to Enviro Automotive, a Pretoria-based company that imports electric DFSK commercial vehicles.
Al Troskie, the director at Enviro Automotive explains that a need for battery-electric vehicles in their own group of companies prompted them to research the feasibility of local market introduction.
“Our initial research was confirmed at the FoM. There was tremendous interest in CEVs from show-goers and the media, and we could hardly keep up with the demand for test drives.”
The company plans to launch a battery-electric panel van in November and a one-tonne forward-cab bakkie early in 2023. The company is now testing a panel van, analysing data to determine the ranges and energy consumption in real-world SA conditions.
“It was clear at the FoM event that transport operators were extremely worried about high fuel prices and the effect of inflation on service parts. These DFSK CEVs are calculated to 25c/km operating cost and low service and maintenance bills,” adds Troskie.
The DFSK EC35 battery-electric panel van offers a payload of 1,015kg and a large loading space of 4.8m³. Access to the load bay is via sliding doors on both sides and the tailgate. It features ABS brakes, electric power steering and has a selection of modern-day driver comforts including air-conditioning, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and a touchscreen infotainment system.
Charging will cost as little as R56.50 and yield up to 270km of driving range, depending on load and traffic conditions, and they can be recharged at the more than 300 fast and rapid public EV charging points across SA. With a fast charger, the battery could be filled up 80% in less than an hour, offering a 200km range.
The DFSK EC31 is a forward-cab bakkie with a payload of 1,020kg and will be available in chassis-cab, drop-side and cargo box configurations. It offers the same driver comforts and specification levels as the EC35.
Both derivatives are backed by a three-year/60,000km manufacturer warranty and service plan. The traction battery has a five-year/120,000km warranty. Services are scheduled every 12 months or 20,000km.
“After the introduction of our DFSK range, we will introduce a battery-electric four tonne truck. We are also investigating the introduction of a range of electric motorcycles, a bakkie and passenger cars in the future,” says Troskie.
Isuzu to build new parts distribution centre in Gauteng
PODCAST | Automotive Industry Transformation Fund is making inroads
Mitsubishi Triton single cab makes SA debut
Swiss autonomous trucks get green light to drive on US roads
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.