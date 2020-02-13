International News
Movie ‘Eleanor’ auctioned for R12.8m
The car is among a fleet that were used by Nicholas Cage while filming Gone in 60 Seconds
Earlier this year the original Mustang that starred in the Bullitt movie was auctioned for a tidy $3.7m (R55.5m).
More recently another Mustang with an enticing movie pedigree was auctioned.
It’s one of 11 1967 Ford Mustang GT500s that stole the show from exotics like a Lamborghini Murcielago, Hollywood actors Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie in the 2000 remake of the 1974 film, Gone in 60 Seconds.
The film portrays a band of car thieves led by Memphis Raines (Cage) out to score an impossible heist of 50 cars given female names, with the Mustang, the last car to be stolen, named "Eleanor"
The movie cars were penned by famous TV tuner Chip Foose who implemented what he thought Carroll Shelby would want to see as a modern day GT500.
However, it turns out that Eleanor was originally planned as black with grey stripes and that a painter mixed up the order, creating the grey with black stripe motif that became so famous.
The Eleanor primarily driven by Cage for close-up shots was auctioned off back in 2013 for the princely sum of $1m (R15m). However, this particular Eleanor isn’t the runt in the litter. It has had a full restoration and is powered by a blueprinted HiPo V8 engine with a NOS system and five-speed manual transmission.
It was sold for $852,500 (R12.8m), probably in less than 60 seconds through Mecum Auctions, one of the foremost classic car online auctioneers in the US.