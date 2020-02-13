Movie ‘Eleanor’ auctioned for R12.8m

Earlier this year the original Mustang that starred in the Bullitt movie was auctioned for a tidy $3.7m (R55.5m).

More recently another Mustang with an enticing movie pedigree was auctioned.

It’s one of 11 1967 Ford Mustang GT500s that stole the show from exotics like a Lamborghini Murcielago, Hollywood actors Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie in the 2000 remake of the 1974 film, Gone in 60 Seconds.

The film portrays a band of car thieves led by Memphis Raines (Cage) out to score an impossible heist of 50 cars given female names, with the Mustang, the last car to be stolen, named "Eleanor"

The movie cars were penned by famous TV tuner Chip Foose who implemented what he thought Carroll Shelby would want to see as a modern day GT500.