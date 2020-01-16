‘Bullitt’ Ford Mustang auctioned for more than R53m

The famous 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the movie Bullitt sold last Friday for $3.7m (R53.2m) at a US auction.

“It's a record auction price for any Mustang ever sold,” said Dana Mecum, the principal of the auction house, Mecum Auctions, that sold the car. “It is the Mona Lisa of Mustangs.”

The late actor drove the car in several scenes of the film including an iconic, hair-raising chase through the hilly streets of San Francisco.

The whereabouts of the dark green coupe were unknown for decades but it resurfaced, in good condition and driveable, for the 50th anniversary of the movie in 2018. The car had been in the hands of Sean Kiernan, 38, whose father had bought it in 1974 for $3,500. The family drove it daily until 1980, when the clutch broke.

It remained parked in a garage until Kiernan restored it and began exhibiting it after the death of his father in 2014.

David Morton, a spokesperson for Mecum Auctions, said the car sold for $3.74m.

The opening bid was set at the symbolic figure of $3,500, which is the amount the elder Kiernan had paid for the car. It was one of the main attractions of a 10-day auction of 3,500 cars that Mecum held in Kissimmee, Florida.