Life / Motoring

Local launch

Updated Citroën C5 Aircross now on sale in SA

The French crossover has been given bolder looks and better luxury and convenience features

11 November 2022 - 08:42 Motor News Reporter
The Citroen C5 is updated for better looks and interior touch points. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Citroen C5 is updated for better looks and interior touch points. Picture: SUPPLIED

The face-lifted and much improved Citroën C5 Aircross has debuted in SA. The range-topping model is now bolder than before. This is thanks to styling changes of a new interpretation of the chevrons which are now black lacquered, underlined with chrome, and visually stretched by a set of chrome and black piano keys which gradually blend into the daytime LED lights. The rear also gets a new three-dimensional LED lights.

A wholesale bumper redesign leaves it looking wider and sportier, with new 18-inch Pulsar two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, glossy black mirror caps and new paint options that include a new Eclipse Blue. This hue is said to change from dark blue to black depending on the outside light. The colour range includes Ice White, Pearl White, Black Perla Nera, Platinum Gray, and Steel Gray.

Moving inside there’s a new 10-inch touch tablet style main screen positioned higher than before in the line of sight of the occupants, with easier access to air conditioning controls with air vents located below the screen. A fully customisable 12.3-inch digital instrument panel displays essential driver information and navigation map reports.

The C5 has always been a cushy customer and the new model is equipped with new generation Advanced Comfort seats which are 15mm thicker, covered in a new fabric and stuffed with high-density foam. The armrests, centre console and dashboard are adorned with a new black leather-effect fabric inserts for improved look and feel.

The rear seats that accommodate two or three passengers offer individual sliding, reclining and are retractable to the benefit of boot capacity which is rated with 720l which grows to 1,630l with the seats folded.

Wafting on the road is a C5 Aircross highlight and this updated version is improved in this department through Progressive Hydraulic Cushions while convenience and safety is boosted by driving aids that include adaptive cruise control with stop & go function and active lane departure warning.

The all new Citroën C5 Aircross comes standard with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty and roadside assistance.

Pricing:

1.6 Feel 121kW — R633,900

1.6 Shine 121kW — R683,900

 

Rear styling is also enhanced to a degree and the boot remains a generous 720l which grows to 1,630l with the seats folded. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rear styling is also enhanced to a degree and the boot remains a generous 720l which grows to 1,630l with the seats folded. Picture: SUPPLIED

