Volvo’s fully-electric EX90 SUV revealed

The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
The new Volvo EX90 is the successor of the flagship XC90 SUV. Revealed to the world in downtown Stockholm yesterday, it’s not just the most advanced car the Swedish automaker has produced, but it’s now fully electric.
Starting with the looks, it continues the latest styling cues of being smoothed out for better aerodynamics with smaller, letterbox-style LED lighting at the front and rear.
It’s still the high-riding luxury SUV for seven passengers protected by an all-conquering passenger safety cachet. An army of the latest sensing technology, including cameras, radar and lidar (light detection and ranging) are connected to high-performance core computers, with NVIDIA DRIVE creating a real-time, 360-degree view of the EX90’s surroundings.
The lidar technology senses the road in front of the car, scanning small objects 100m ahead with the ability to inform the driver to act and avoid. The sensors are said to enhance Volvo’s impressive Pilot Assist function, which now has a new steering support while changing lanes. Volvo says the new EX90 is hardware-ready for unsupervised driving in the future.
Inside, the minimal cabin sensors are able to monitor a driver’s concentration to understand when they are distracted, drowsy or otherwise inattentive. Luxuries are plentiful, including a large 14.5-inch centre screen that is the gateway to many features, such as a suite of Google functions, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 5G connectivity where available.
A Volvo first, you can install apps, stream music on a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system featuring head rest-integrated speakers and Dolby Atmos. One smart new feature that comes standard with the EX90 is the digital key technology; your smartphone serves as your car key and automatically unlocks the car and starts a personal welcoming sequence as you approach.
The main ingredient is the electric power-train and its associated innovations. Volvo says up to 600km of driving range is possible from an 111kWh battery and a pair of permanent magnet electric motors that deliver 380kW and 910Nm of torque.
The battery charges from 10%-80% in under 30 minutes, and has hardware to enable bidirectional charging. You can use your car battery as an extra energy supply to power your home, other electric devices or another electric Volvo car. This feature will be initially available in selected markets, though.
The company says it’s also looking into the possibility of allowing customers to sell energy back to the grid plugged in collectively to form a virtual power plant. The public charging experience is enhanced through the Volvo Cars app, which locates thousands of public charging points around the globe, with real-time availability of the charging points via Google Maps.
Volvo SA has confirmed it will launch the new EX90 in this market and with bidirectional charging. The company will communicate introduction dates closer to the time.
International Launch
Volvo’s fully-electric EX90 SUV revealed
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
