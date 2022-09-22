Mitsubishi announces limited Triton Heritage Edition

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
The offering will be limited to 50 units and owners benefit from an exclusive VIP customer care experience
This heritage month, Mitsubishi SA will be celebrating their contribution to the SA motoring landscape with a limited edition Triton Heritage Edition model, crafted from the top-of-the-range Triton double cab 4x4.
This special edition will be limited to 50 units, all of which will be individually numbered.
The purchase will also include a number of exclusive experiences at no additional charge and a limited-edition gift box incorporating the limited-edition number and space for the two keys. Lucky owners get to join a bespoke 4x4 club and enjoy exclusive and specially curated off-roading experience trip.
Furthermore, the gift box has a Heritage Edition card that allows owners access to a bespoke Heritage Edition portal where owners will be treated to VIP customer support. The online portal will give Triton Heritage customers access to a direct communication line with trained Mitsubishi Motors Heritage specialists who will offer after-sales support, personalised service bookings, latest upgrade offerings, service plan extensions and much more.
The combined accessory and experiential upgrades for the 50 units is stated as R70,000.
The Heritage Edition models are enhanced by a variety of black trim pieces. The lower scuff plate, grille and wheel arch cladding are now black, as are the roof bars. Front fenders are adorned with numbered Heritage badges and standard equipment includes a rear tow bar, a rubberised load bin fitted with a black Keko roll bar and enclosed by a black tonneau cover.
The high-end interior gets a numbered plaque and standard features such as a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, a multifunction leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Bluetooth with hands-free voice control, Carplay system, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, rear passenger air conditioning vents, electric windows, auto headlights, auto rain sensors, USB and accessory sockets, leather seats, an electrically adjustable driver seat and a chromatic rear-view mirror.
The Triton uses Mitsubishi’s legendary unique Super Select II system in its operation and has been found to be class-leading in this regard. Delivering optimum traction and handling on any surface, the system does not rely on driver input but instead transfers power to the wheels with grip instantaneously.
The model is powered by a 2.4l Mivec turbodiesel engine with a six-speed automatic transmission. Power is 133kW and 430 NM and it is underpinned by a Super Select II 4WD system, a ground clearance of 220mm, approach and departure angles of 31-degrees and 29-degrees respectively, and a 25-degee ramp breakover angle.
In the coming months Mitsubishi SA will make available to customers a range of Ralliart accessories for vehicles like the Triton and others.
“Bakkies occupy a very special place in the hearts and lives of South Africans and Mitsubishi bakkies have a long and distinguished heritage in SA, if you think about the legacy of the Colt and now the growth of the more improved Triton,” says Jeffrey Allison, General Manager: Marketing at Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA).
“Mitsubishi are proud of their heritage in SA and are delighted to celebrate Heritage month by offering SA bakkie lovers a truly unique Triton, the Heritage Edition will compliment an already comprehensive Triton range offering and we aim to continue bolstering our bakkie range with complimentary derivatives going forward.” says Allison.
Pricing
Triton 2.4l DI-DC A/T 4x4 Heritage Edition costs R719,990 and comes with a warranty of three-years or 100,00km, a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited-mileage roadside assistance. Service intervals are every 10,000km.
Local Launch
