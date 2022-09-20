×

Life / Motoring

Bastianini pips Bagnaia to win Aragon MotoGP

20 September 2022 - 09:50 Agency Staff
Enea Bastianini of Italy and Gresini Racing MotoGP in action during the MotoGP of Aragon at Motorland Aragon Circuit on September 18, 2022 in Alcaniz, Spain. PIcture: JOAN CROSS GARCIA - CORBIS/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES
Enea Bastianini of Italy and Gresini Racing MotoGP in action during the MotoGP of Aragon at Motorland Aragon Circuit on September 18, 2022 in Alcaniz, Spain. PIcture: JOAN CROSS GARCIA - CORBIS/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES

Enea Bastianini beat Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap to win a thrilling Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday for his fourth victory of the season as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out in the first lap, blowing the title race wide open.

Gresini Racing’s Bastianini avenged his narrow San Marino GP defeat earlier this month by denying Bagnaia a fifth straight win after a photo finish in Alcariz, fighting off the Ducati rider to win by 0.042 sec.

Bagnaia cut Frenchman Quartararo’s championship lead to 10 points with five races remaining, with Aleix Espargaro also back in the title hunt after completing the podium for Aprilia by passing Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder on the penultimate lap.

Reigning champion Quartararo hit the rear of Marc Marquez’s Honda on the exit of turn five before the Spaniard and Takaaki Nakagami made contact, bringing the race to a premature end for all three riders.

“I lost the rear in turn three and Fabio made contact. When I engaged the holeshot device later in the lap, the bike locked and moved to the left because there was a piece of Fabio’s bike in the rear,” Marquez said. “It was really unlucky and I want to apologise to both Taka and Fabio.”

Reuters

New book commemorates 60 years of Kyalami

The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history
Life
5 days ago

SA will not have a Formula One race in 2023

Rumours of SA returning to the F1 calendar for the first time in 30 years went into overdrive in recent months
Life
3 weeks ago

Super Max wins Belgium Grand Prix from 14th on grid

Dutch driver records his ninth win from 14 races this season and picks up a bonus point
Sport
3 weeks ago
