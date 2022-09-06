EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In SA’s cash-strapped economy, consumers are willing to compromise on quality for the sake of lower prices
Cosatu’s national conference is scheduled for September 26-29
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Germany dismisses Russian firm’s explanations on Nord Stream 1 turbine issues as a pretext
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The foreign minister says the new prime minister’s approach will not help Britain on the global stage
SA kick off Rugby World Cup Sevens quest in Cape Town on Friday
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
The concept of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and investing refers to a set of guiding principles that outline how a business should operate concerning the wellbeing of society and the planet. Investors, business boards and government officials have raised their expectations for climate commitment progress in 2022 as a result of the extraordinary market and policy momentum behind ESG in 2021.
In addition to climate change, environmental concerns, social issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as worker welfare, are likely to continue to command the public’s attention. This is especially important given the increasing frequency with which these issues are discussed in the context of ESG in general...
JOHAN STEYN: ESG reporting: AI to the rescue
