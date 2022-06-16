Artura is first chapter of a new book of McLaren

It always feels as though McLaren has been around for decades. Its place in Formula 1 history makes it one of the most famous names in the automotive industry, but while McLaren Cars created such supercars as the incredible McLaren F1 and the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, its road car division is relatively new.

The first chapter of its modern story began when McLaren Automotive was formed in 2010 and its first model was the MP4-12C. Since then it has been busy, but now it’s time not just for a new chapter, but possibly a whole new book.

That book opens with the debut of the new Artura hybrid as the British company embarks on a new era of electrification. Described by a company spokesperson as “the summation of everything we’ve learnt so far at McLaren”, we arrived in Marbella, Spain with high expectations.

We weren’t disappointed. While there is some familiarity in design, the Artura is brand new from the ground up. There’s a new McLaren Lightweight Architecture including a new carbon fibre monocoque. The twin-turbo V6 is joined by an axial flux electric motor that contributes 70kW and 225Nm to the Artura’s total power output of 500kW and 720Nm.

Claimed performance is a 330km/h top speed and 0-100km/h in 3.0 seconds.

The motor pairs with an eight-speed Seamless Shift Gearbox that features four driving modes: Comfort, Sport, Track and, crucially, Electric. Yes you can drive the new Artura through your local CBD in pure electric mode, actually for up to 31km. It even starts in electric mode, which will upset those who like a supercar to start in full attack noise mode, but the neighbours will be happy.

There’s new tech too, including the first ethernet architecture in a car and the debut of the first Pirelli Cyber Tyre, a tyre which communicates directly with the car and which we are likely to see much more of as cars become even more connected to each other and to infrastructure.

It also feels new inside, especially from a quality perspective. Everything fits together well and there’s an air of quality in the materials. Despite all the tech, there’s a minimalist, driver-focused feel to the interior. The touchscreen infotainment screen has one physical rotary dial that’s easy to use and the whole thing is placed below the eye line to allow you to focus on the drive.