GWM celebrates 15 years in SA

To celebrate its 15th birthday locally, GWM is launching a campaign for all customers as well as aspiring customers.
Great Wall Motors (GWM) the Chinese commercial and SUV brand is celebrating its 15th anniversary in SA. The Chinese company was founded on July 1 1990 by then 26-year-old Jack Wey and produced its first vehicle in 1993.
The SA subsidiary was established in 2007, with the first shipment of vehicles containing only one model, available in Single Cab, Double Cab, and Multi-wagon. In 2017, the company’s name changed to Haval Motors SA.
GWM changed from a distributor model to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Great Wall Motors group while establishing a presence in over 60 countries. Since then, Haval Motors SA has remained a constant player in the local automotive with its popular H1, H2 and Jolion crossovers and enjoyed the fastest-growth band in SA with 54% growth year-on year.
GWM’s dealer network enjoyed growth too and expanded from 60 to over 95 dealerships nationwide. Globally, there are more than 70 subsidiaries and almost 60,000 employees. The company launched the new GWM P-Series bakkie in December 2020.
To celebrate its 15th birthday locally, GWM is launching a campaign for all customers as well as aspiring customers to showcase their love for the brand and its cars.
Participants are encouraged to record a short video or take a photo that shows how much their GWM means to them. R15,000 in prizes are up for grabs.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
