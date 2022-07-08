×

GWM celebrates 15 years in SA

To celebrate its 15th birthday locally, GWM is launching a campaign for all customers as well as aspiring customers.

08 July 2022 - 14:14 Motor News Reporter
The GWM P-Series with American pick-up flavour. Picture: Waldo Swiegers
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Great Wall Motors (GWM) the Chinese commercial and SUV brand is celebrating its 15th anniversary in SA. The Chinese company was founded on July 1 1990 by then 26-year-old Jack Wey and produced its first vehicle in 1993.

The SA subsidiary was established in 2007, with the first shipment of vehicles containing only one model, available in Single Cab, Double Cab, and Multi-wagon. In 2017, the company’s name changed to Haval Motors SA.

GWM changed from a distributor model to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Great Wall Motors group while establishing a presence in over 60 countries. Since then, Haval Motors SA has remained a constant player in the local automotive with its popular H1, H2 and Jolion crossovers and enjoyed the fastest-growth band in SA with 54% growth year-on year.

GWM’s dealer network enjoyed growth too and expanded from 60 to over 95 dealerships nationwide. Globally, there are more than 70 subsidiaries and almost 60,000 employees. The company launched the new GWM P-Series bakkie in December 2020. 

To celebrate its 15th birthday locally, GWM is launching a campaign for all customers as well as aspiring customers to showcase their love for the brand and its cars.

Participants are encouraged to record a short video or take a photo that shows how much their GWM means to them. R15,000 in prizes are up for grabs.

GWM P-Series punches above its weight

New Chinese bakkie range is better built with plenty of tech and features at competitive pricing
Life
1 year ago

Haval boosts range with facelifted H2

Compact SUV has helped stimulate Haval’s sales growth in SA, and gets a refresher for 2020
Life
2 years ago

Haval scales new heights with Jolion

Chinese car impresses with refinement and keen pricing, if not its bleeping safety systems
Life
1 year ago

The Haval H9 is a compelling SUV - with plenty of foibles

It’s priced very well but there are many more capable SUV alternatives in its price bracket
Life
3 years ago
