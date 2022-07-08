Festival of Motoring is coming to Kyalami in August

Both Brent and WTI are set to register weekly declines, after last week’s gains
It is intriguing to know what Kuo actually refers to when he mentions ‘Russian atrocities committed in Ukraine’
The ANC spokesperson has criticised the utility for persistent load-shedding, saying South Africans should look to their own sustainable electricity supply
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
The external valuation of Capco’s flagship Covent Garden rose 5% in the first half to end-June, with aggregate customer sales above pre-Covid-19 levels
The agency's BB- rating is three steps below investment grade
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Sky-rocketing cost of animal feed - a side effect of the Ukraine war - has jolted agricultural markets and made the cost of a sheep or goat to sacrifice on the Muslim holiday out of reach for many
Prosecutors accused former Fifa president and France footballing legend of unlawfully arranging for Fifa to pay the Frenchman Sf2m in 2011
The Kariega plant has been building the current Polo since 2018 and exports it to 38 countries
The Festival of Motoring 2022 is confirmed and will take place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 26 — 28. “In recent years and months, the automotive industry went through many challenges, but now the time is right for the passion to return,” said Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.
With a number of leading brands on board, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chery, Citroën, Dunlop, Fiat, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Suzuki and Toyota, the pit doors are filling up quickly.
Brands are using this opportunity to take their vehicles to the public at a time where footfall to dealerships has dropped. The benefit to both exhibitors and visitors is the interactive and experiential nature of the show, unlike traditional motor shows of the past. It’s an opportunity for consumers to get into the vehicles and test drive the cars.
“We aim to bring the quality of the show that has made the Festival of Motoring such an iconic event on social and entertainment calendars,” show director Judy Maharaj said. “The show will offer multiple facets for every type of auto enthusiast, ranging from motorsport, bikes, SUVs, bakkies and EVs to the newest models available from exhibitor brands.”
2022 highlights from participating brands will include: the Mercedes-Benz EQ Electric range, Volvo Car SA electrified Recharge range, Toyota Gazoo Racing models and Suzuki will bring the Jimny on the 4x4 track, the Swift Sport on the main track, and the new generation Baleno on the handling track. There will also be a wide range of Suzuki lifestyle vehicles and motorcycles.
More than 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services, as well as lifestyle, outdoor, and customised vehicle offerings.
Visitors will get to see demo laps of the Cosworth-powered Minardi F1 M189, the Ferrari A1 GP car, the Renault 3.5 and the Pilbeam MP58. A new speed challenge, which will see racing legends of SA motorsport driving custom built high-performance vehicles racing against the clock will be featured, as will the Sunbet ZX-10 Masters Cup and Legends of the 9-hour will hold an official round at the festival. Other entertainment will include drifting and rally driving.
From beverage cafes, the Mobsie-Kids play area, a Parolin karting circuit, a gaming zone, to live DJ sessions — there is something for everyone.
General access tickets will cost R250 for adults and R50 for children aged 3-12. Exclusive hospitality packages are available at the Premium Club Suite, which include a culinary experience with celebrity chef Reuben Riffel , reserved parking, a luxury supercar hot lap session and other VIP experiences.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
News
Festival of Motoring is coming to Kyalami in August
More than 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services, as well as lifestyle, outdoor, and customised vehicle offerings.
The Festival of Motoring 2022 is confirmed and will take place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 26 — 28. “In recent years and months, the automotive industry went through many challenges, but now the time is right for the passion to return,” said Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.
With a number of leading brands on board, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chery, Citroën, Dunlop, Fiat, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Suzuki and Toyota, the pit doors are filling up quickly.
Brands are using this opportunity to take their vehicles to the public at a time where footfall to dealerships has dropped. The benefit to both exhibitors and visitors is the interactive and experiential nature of the show, unlike traditional motor shows of the past. It’s an opportunity for consumers to get into the vehicles and test drive the cars.
“We aim to bring the quality of the show that has made the Festival of Motoring such an iconic event on social and entertainment calendars,” show director Judy Maharaj said. “The show will offer multiple facets for every type of auto enthusiast, ranging from motorsport, bikes, SUVs, bakkies and EVs to the newest models available from exhibitor brands.”
2022 highlights from participating brands will include: the Mercedes-Benz EQ Electric range, Volvo Car SA electrified Recharge range, Toyota Gazoo Racing models and Suzuki will bring the Jimny on the 4x4 track, the Swift Sport on the main track, and the new generation Baleno on the handling track. There will also be a wide range of Suzuki lifestyle vehicles and motorcycles.
More than 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services, as well as lifestyle, outdoor, and customised vehicle offerings.
Visitors will get to see demo laps of the Cosworth-powered Minardi F1 M189, the Ferrari A1 GP car, the Renault 3.5 and the Pilbeam MP58. A new speed challenge, which will see racing legends of SA motorsport driving custom built high-performance vehicles racing against the clock will be featured, as will the Sunbet ZX-10 Masters Cup and Legends of the 9-hour will hold an official round at the festival. Other entertainment will include drifting and rally driving.
From beverage cafes, the Mobsie-Kids play area, a Parolin karting circuit, a gaming zone, to live DJ sessions — there is something for everyone.
General access tickets will cost R250 for adults and R50 for children aged 3-12. Exclusive hospitality packages are available at the Premium Club Suite, which include a culinary experience with celebrity chef Reuben Riffel , reserved parking, a luxury supercar hot lap session and other VIP experiences.
Festival of Motoring returns to Kyalami in August
Geneva auto show is back on the calender for 2023
Rare Ferrari fetches R2.79m at Joburg auction
A car show that celebrates the motoring mundane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
British GP is proof F1 has taken the right direction, says Brawn
Formula One team Alfa Romeo launches its own YouTube series
Malaysia’s Proton returns to SA with new SUVs
Bloodhound land speed record project is going green
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.