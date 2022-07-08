×

Festival of Motoring is coming to Kyalami in August

More than 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services, as well as lifestyle, outdoor, and customised vehicle offerings.

08 July 2022 - 11:45 Motor News Reporter
The Festival of Motoring will be held ay Kyalami on Picture:SUPPLIED
The Festival of Motoring 2022 is confirmed and will take place at  Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 26 — 28. “In recent years and months, the automotive industry went through many challenges, but now the time is right for the passion to return,” said Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.

With a number of leading brands on board, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chery, Citroën, Dunlop, Fiat, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Suzuki and Toyota, the pit doors are filling up quickly.

Brands are using this opportunity to take their vehicles to the public at a time where footfall to dealerships has dropped. The benefit to both exhibitors and visitors is the interactive and experiential nature of the show, unlike traditional motor shows of the past. It’s an opportunity for consumers to get into the vehicles and test drive the cars.

“We aim to bring the quality of the show that has made the Festival of Motoring such an iconic event on social and entertainment calendars,” show director Judy Maharaj said. “The show will offer multiple facets for every type of auto enthusiast, ranging from motorsport, bikes, SUVs, bakkies and EVs to the newest models available from exhibitor brands.”

2022 highlights from participating brands will include: the Mercedes-Benz EQ Electric range, Volvo Car SA electrified Recharge range, Toyota Gazoo Racing models and Suzuki will bring the Jimny on the 4x4 track, the Swift Sport on the main track, and the new generation Baleno on the handling track. There will also be a wide range of Suzuki lifestyle vehicles and motorcycles.

More than 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services, as well as lifestyle, outdoor, and customised vehicle offerings.

Visitors will get to see demo laps of the Cosworth-powered Minardi F1 M189, the Ferrari A1 GP car, the Renault 3.5 and the Pilbeam MP58. A new speed challenge, which will see racing legends of SA motorsport driving custom built high-performance vehicles racing against the clock will be featured, as will the Sunbet ZX-10 Masters Cup and Legends of the 9-hour will hold an official round at the festival. Other entertainment will include drifting and rally driving.

From beverage cafes, the Mobsie-Kids play area, a Parolin karting circuit, a gaming zone, to live DJ sessions — there is something for everyone. 

General access tickets will cost R250 for adults and R50 for children aged 3-12. Exclusive hospitality packages are available at the Premium Club Suite, which include a culinary experience with celebrity chef Reuben Riffel , reserved parking, a luxury supercar hot lap session and other VIP experiences.

 

Life
2 months ago

Geneva auto show is back on the calender for 2023

It's the first time it will be held since the coronavirus pandemic caused cancellations of the 2020 show
Life
3 months ago

Rare Ferrari fetches R2.79m at Joburg auction

Most popular wheels were SA-built classics such as a 1984 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3L and American muscle cars
Life
1 day ago

A car show that celebrates the motoring mundane

Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional celebrates the most humdrum and underappreciated cars ever made
Life
1 week ago
