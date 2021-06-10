Haval scales new heights with Jolion

SA consumers have shown little appetite for low-quality Chinese cars in spite of their bargain price tags, which saw firms such as Chana, Chery and Geely sent packing after failing to gain a local foothold.

Haval Motors has bucked the trend with its GWM bakkies and Haval SUVs making a decent sales impact over the past several years, and their products have steadily improved — especially Haval, which is the premium division of blue-collar brand GWM. Cars like its H6 and H9 have shaken off the cheap-and-nasty Chinese-car mantle, just as happened when Korean cars went from bargain-basement specials to products that could go toe-to-toe with mainstream Japanese and European brands a decade or two ago.

Succeeding the H2, the new Haval Jolion represents another leap forward.

The cabin is the best we’ve yet experienced in a Chinese car, with a look and feel that, at first glance, matches or exceeds any rival in this market segment. How well it will age is an unknown factor, but first impressions are good.

The interior’s garnished with appealing colours, textures and soft-touch materials, including stitching on the steering wheel and dashboard that is normally the preserve of more expensive cars.