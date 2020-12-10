GWM P-Series punches above its weight

Bakkie buyers have never been so spoilt for choice. The Toyota Hilux has a new facelift, Ford Ranger models have expanded while the Amarok just gained a more powerful V6 TDI engine.

Also making its SA debut last week is the all-new GWM P-Series, and I drove the DLX 4x4 Commercial six-speed model which costs R434,900.

It’s available as part of a 16-model range being marketed in SA and it has too much luxury and technology to deserve the “commercial” moniker. It is also available in a single-cab derivative.

It’s a handsome looking thing and there’s an attractive aggression to its shape and size, with a unique, wavy and cascading grille.

Features found inside the P-Series no longer live up to expectations of shoddy build quality and asthmatic engines of Chinese makes.

It exudes almost a luxury SUV-type feel through Bluetooth connectivity, a digital 17cm-78cm virtual instrument cluster and 22.86cm touch interface infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, lovely artificial leather covering on the seats and door panels, a sunroof, park distance control, reverse camera and more.