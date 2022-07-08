×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Motorsport

Leclerc dismisses reports of Ferrari tension

This after teammate Carlos Sainz snatched victory in last week's British Grand Prix

08 July 2022 - 14:09 Agency Staff
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari talks to the media in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July , 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE ROSE
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari talks to the media in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July , 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE ROSE

Charles Leclerc dismissed on Thursday reports of division and frustration inside Ferrari after team mate Carlos Sainz’s British Grand Prix victory last weekend. Italian media reports had suggested Leclerc’s engineers boycotted a photograph to celebrate Sainz’s first Formula One win, angry that their man had lost a victory on strategy at Silverstone.

Leclerc had led the race but stayed out during a late safety car period when others, including Sainz, pitted for fresh, faster tyres. The Monegasque was no match for them after the restart and finished fourth, losing a great chance to slash the gap to Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen who finished seventh.

“It is a shame to see all of this type of things,” Leclerc said at the Austrian Grand Prix when asked about the reports. “It is definitely not what is happening inside the team. We are a very united team, we’ve always been and it’s not these difficult races that will make it change.

“Were we disappointed after last weekend? I think we were because we were one-two and we finished one-four so part of the team were disappointed. But this was definitely not the reason whatsoever for not everybody being on the picture.”

Leclerc said the timing was tricky, late in the day, and half of the team who did stay for the picture had missed the plane home. “We wanted to do a first picture but Carlos was not there,” he said. “So we had to delay everything. But there are no hard feelings whatsoever.

“Everyone was very happy for Carlos, and this is the feeling that there is inside the team.” Sainz said Leclerc had to attend anti-doping so they could not attend Ferrari’s post-race driver briefing together as usual.

“Like always he behaved like a gentleman like he is and the briefing went normal like the way it should go,” said the Spaniard. “One of the strong points we have as team mates and as drivers (is) a team spirit that we have in Ferrari and these things are always under control.” 

Reuters

British GP is proof F1 has taken the right direction, says Brawn

The exciting race showed new aerodynamic rules have made racing closer, says Formula One MD
Life
1 day ago

Hamilton believes he will win again this year

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton believes he will win again this year
Life
1 hour ago

Six of the worst: how the halo has saved drivers’ lives

Safety in motorsport is in the spotlight again after Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu’s horrific crash at last weekend’s British Grand Prix
Life
3 days ago

SA Grand Prix hopes boosted by F1 boss’s pending visit

Stefano Domenicali is reportedly due to come to the country soon, fuelling hopes of hosting an event
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Coke-bottle curves and bank-heist getaways in the ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Do fuel-saving devices work?
Life / Motoring
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Zhou says halo saved him from joining the F1 angels

Sport / Other Sport

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claims first F1 victory in dramatic day at Silverstone

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen looks to make up for Silverstone crash of 2021

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.