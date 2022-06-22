×

Life / Motoring

Germany rejects EU plan for ban on fossil-fuel cars from 2035

There will continue to be niches for combustion engines so a ban is wrong, says finance minister Lindner

22 June 2022 - 08:24 Reuters
The European Commission has proposed a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035. That means it would be impossible to sell combustion engine cars from then. Picture: SUPPLIED
Berlin - Germany’s government will not agree to EU plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, finance minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission has proposed a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035. That means it would be impossible to sell combustion engine cars from then.

European Parliament lawmakers backed the proposals this month, before negotiations with EU countries on the final law take place.

Speaking at an event hosted by Germany’s BDI industry association, Lindner said there would continue to be niches for combustion engines, so a ban was wrong and said the government would not agree to this European legislation.

Lindner, a member of the pro-business Free Democrats, which shares power with the Social Democrats and Greens, said Germany would still be a leading market for electric vehicles (EVs).

