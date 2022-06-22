Life Once more on the Eastern Cape trail of Thomas Pringle In the last instalment, Nick Yell travels from Somerset East to Schoombee via the Baviaans River Conservancy B L Premium

Following on from Part 1:

George to Somerset East, I follow in Thomas Pringle’s footsteps more closely by transiting the Baviaans River Conservancy and heading through Tarkastad on to Cradock, and then take the fertile Grassridge Dam dirt track to Schoombee, about 150km on a tar road from the N1 (Gariep Dam) or 50km to the N10 (Middelburg)...