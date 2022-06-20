20 years of Porsche Cayenne — the inside story of how the SUV came to be

In the mid-1990s, Porsche had to make a far-reaching decision to ensure its long-term economic success. An analysis had shown that the legendary 911 and the new mid-engined Boxster model alone would not guide Porsche into a secure future.

“It was apparent that the sports car had its limits on the market,” recalls Anton Hunger, head of communications for former chairman of the executive board Wendelin Wiedeking. “Porsche would have ended up on a downward slope again.”

This had to be avoided, as the company had not long since been looking into the abyss, with a loss of 240-million Deutschmarks reported for 1992.

Five alternative vehicle concepts were examined for the ‘third Porsche’, but in the end only a luxury people-carrier/minivan and a fast, premium SUV were seriously considered. The people-carrier idea was vetoed by the US, the biggest market for Porsche at the time.

“At the time in America, minivans were especially popular among families with many children and low incomes,” Hunger recounts. “But large SUVs were doing well across all income levels even back then.”

Porsche was looking for a partner to develop a completely new model of this type — and initially found one close by. Mercedes-Benz was due to launch the M-Class in 1997, and was not averse to Porsche joining in and setting its own accents.

“At that stage, we envisioned the Porsche SUV as a high-performance offshoot of the Mercedes,” says Klaus-Gerhard Wolpert, the first vice-president for the Product Line Cayenne from 1998 to 2010, “with its own exterior design, a lot of M-Class technology, but engines and chassis components from us.”

The Porsche/Mercedes co-operation agreed in the summer of 1996 was making good progress, but by the end of the year it failed due to differing ideas about the two companies’ economic relationship. A new partner was needed, and one was found in Wolfsburg.

Though Volkswagen and Porsche were not yet members of the same group, Volkswagen’s chairman Ferdinand Piëch, the grandson of the Porsche company founder Ferdinand Porsche, recognised the potential for partnership.