Life

ROAD TEST

New Jeep Wrangler is still made of the right stuff

Though newly modernised, the American icon retains its off-road ability and ‘old-school cool’

20 February 2020 - 05:06 Denis Droppa
The new Jeep Wrangler is the tough offroader it always was. Picture: JENNY DROPPA
The new Jeep Wrangler is the tough offroader it always was. Picture: JENNY DROPPA

There is something endearingly analogue and “old-school cool” about the new-generation Jeep Wrangler, as much as it has progressed somewhat into the digital world.  

There’s still a lever to switch between two- and four-wheel drive and to select low range, unlike the button- or touchscreen-operated versions found in most modern 4x4s — including the new-generation Defender, which is soon to be launched in SA.

You get the impression that the Wrangler isn’t simply an uber-modern SUV that happens to have a retro-style boxy shape, like a boy band with a carefully curated public image. It walks the talk and presents its authentic self, like leather-clad rock stars of the Guns ’n Roses ilk. You know that’s how they dress at home and at the supermarket.

The US-made Wrangler is as key to Jeep’s brand identity as the 911 is to Porsche, which is why the styling of this fourth-generation Wrangler time-warps back to great-granddaddy Willys Jeep of the 1940s. That boxy body, seven-slat grille, and wide stance with pumped-out wheelarches are all still there, conveying a sense of sturdiness that looks like the car could drive through a brick wall.

It’s a look that seems purpose-made for rugged dirt adventures, and in time-honoured tradition the body still perches on a rugged ladder frame chassis and rides on off-road-focused solid-axle suspension.

Boxy is best: Little has changed in the styling of the new-generation Wrangler, left, compared with the previous one, right. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Boxy is best: Little has changed in the styling of the new-generation Wrangler, left, compared with the previous one, right. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

The door and bonnet hinges are still on the outside, instead of being tucked away in pursuit of clean lines and slippery aerodynamics. The doors and front roof panels are removable and the windscreen can still be folded down for an open-air experience.

The iconic round headlamps are now LEDs, and so are the new daytime running lights mounted on the wheel arches, but this slight styling tweak hasn’t sanitised Jeep’s most iconic car.

Here’s a vehicle that needs no badge to identify it, unlike some of today’s generic automotive shapes, including the latest Jeep Cherokee which, without its badge, could easily be mistaken for a Korean SUV.

That said, things have been modernised on the interior, such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, numerous USB charging ports, and parking assist with a rear camera. There’s also a push-button starting system so that the driver can leave the key in their pocket.

The cabin has been made more plush and upmarket, but retains a rugged vibe with its sturdy grab handles and robust-looking finishes. It comes with a durable washable interior complete with drain plugs.

The new infotainment system is set into a cabin that feels as tough and rugged as ever. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The new infotainment system is set into a cabin that feels as tough and rugged as ever. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

My gripe is the lack of a left footrest, which was constant irritation. I’m all for old-school charm but there’s no excuse for poor ergonomics.

No excuse for poor safety either, and though the Wrangler has the requisite ABS brakes, stability control and four airbags, it achieved just a one-star rating (out of a possible five) in Euro NCAP crash testing.

In the two-door short-wheelbase Wrangler on test here (it’s also available as a long-wheelbase four-door), the rear seat is just large enough for two adults in not-too-cramped conditions, but accessing the rear seat through this two-door car is a squeeze. There’s a tiny boot, and you only get decent luggage space by folding down the rear seats.

Only one engine is available in the four-model Wrangler range, a 3.6 Pentastar V6 that supplies good urge and gutsy acceleration. Being a normally aspirated petrol engine there’s no lag, and the power is delivered in a nice and linear fashion through a smooth eight speed auto gearbox. For the performance on offer in a brick-shaped vehicle, the 12.1l /100km consumption isn’t too thirsty.

The brick shape does have a drawback in creating some wind noise at higher speeds, but it’s not excessive, and the 552-watt Alpine all-weather premium audio system does a good job of masking any unwanted external sounds.

The solid-axle front and rear suspension doesn’t give the Wrangler the greatest ride quality. In regular driving it’s a bit of a jittery bucking bronco and the handling is squirrely. But, as expected, it finds its groove when tar turns to dirt.

The Wrangler Sahara I tested is not as off-road-focused as the Rubicon version, primarily because it has a rear limited-slip differential instead of locking front and rear axles, and more road-based tyres.

Nevertheless, in our off-road test at the Kungwini 4x4 trail near Bronkhorstspruit, the Sahara impressed with its ability to scale tough obstacles that included steep climbs, soft sand, mud and rock climbing. With low range engaged there wasn’t much that paused the vehicle in its tracks, even with its road tyres.

The Command-Trac 4x4 system features a new full-time mode that automatically switches from 2WD to 4WD when conditions dictate. It can  be switched to a fixed 50/50 split of torque to the front and rear axles. Downhill descent control is part of the repertoire.

The elevated 260mm ground clearance keeps the belly out of harm’s way, and it can wade through water 760mm deep. The short wheelbase makes for a tight turning circle that provides great manoeuvrability on off-road trails.

The one-star crash rating is a blot in its copybook. It’s also a high price to pay for all this authenticity and off-road ability, at just shy of R860,000.

But the new Wrangler is a devastatingly good off-road vehicle, and since the demise of the old Land Rover Defender, it doesn’t really have any direct rivals.

Jeep Wrangler 3.6 Sahara 2 door

WE LIKE: Authentic toughness, off-road ability, modernised interior

WE DISLIKE: Poor crash rating, no left footrest for driver

VERDICT: The iconic off-roader gets modernised, but not too much

Motor News star rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * * * * *

Economy * * *

Safety * *

Value For Money * * * *

Overall * * * *

Tech Specs

Engine

Type: V6 petrol 

Capacity: 3,605cc

Power: 209kW

Torque: 347Nm

Transmission

Type: 8-speed automatic, Command-Trac transfer case

Drivetrain

Type: Four-wheel drive

Performance (claimed)

Top speed: 177km/h

0-100km/h: N/A

Fuel Consumption: 11.7l/100km (claimed) 12.1l/100km (as tested)

Standard features

ABS brakes, stability control, four airbags, climate control, remote central locking, cruise control, keyless operation, electric windows, electric mirrors, Uconnect multimedia system, front and rear USB ports, cloth seats, 260mm ride height, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, wash out interior with drain plugs, 430l boot with rear seats folded, Alpine premium audio system, rear parking camera, removable doors and roof panels, fold-down windscreen, 255/70 R18 tyres

Ownership

Warranty: Three years/100,000km

Maintenance plan: Three years/100,000km

Price: R857,900

Lease*: R18,217 a month

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Competition

None

Hyundai’s Venue is surprisingly practical

The starter SUV is refined, hip and bearable to live with, says Phuti Mpyane
Life
1 week ago

Testing the most powerful AMG car money can buy

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S combines pants-on-fire pace with luxurious room for four
Life
2 weeks ago

M135i is fast but it doesn’t evoke legends of the past

With no bellowing ghost in the machine, it’s an entirely new way of liking or disliking the flagship, says Phuti Mpyane
Life
2 weeks ago

BMW X4 M Competition is fast but flawed

The powerful SUV is a thrilling drive, if compromised by turbo lag and an overfirm ride
Life
3 weeks ago

Kia Seltos is good enough to challenge the sales leaders

The Seltos has a lot going for it, especially when it comes to the large interior space
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
2.
Could intermittent fasting be the holy grail of ...
Life
3.
BOOK REVIEW: Warhol painted as a pill-popping ...
Life / Books
4.
Five things to know about the new Hyundai i30N
Life / Motoring
5.
Live your best life but spare a thought for your ...
Life

Related Articles

SRT Jeep gets a dose of supercharged speed

Life / Motoring

Alfa Romeo’s second SUV could be launched by 2021

Life / Motoring

Hot Hyundai to lead new-model charge

Life / Motoring

The Trackhawk is a street-brawling Jeep

Life / Motoring

Record number of Mustangs in one place

Life / Motoring

Toyota is SA’s most hijacked car

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.