Jeep unveils its first all-electric vehicle

Off-roading icon Jeep has unveiled its first all-electric production vehicle, which will reach the market next year.

No further details were provided on the battery-powered SUV, which made a brief appearance when multinational motor group Stellantis presented its electric vehicle (EV) plans for the coming decade earlier this week.

The Dare Forward 2030 strategy is for the group to achieve carbon net zero emissions by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030. Like other major carmakers, Stellantis aims to shift its product range from traditional combustion engines to zero-emission cars.

Stellantis is the world’s fourth-largest motor group, formed in 2021 by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, and includes Opel, Citroën, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Jeep in its 14-brand line up.

Speaking to analysts and reporters in Amsterdam, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of US sales will be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of the decade. The plan is to have more than 75 BEV models and reach global annual BEV sales of 5-million vehicles by 2030.

Jeep also last year teased the Wrangler Magneto, an electric version of the brand’s most iconic and most off-road-focused model, but did not say whether it would make it to production.

Jeep now offers the Wrangler, Renegade and Grand Cherokee in SA, with the latter soon to be replaced by the new-generation model launched in the US last year.

It is not known whether the electric Jeep unveiled this week will be sold in SA.