Ferrari reveals teaser picture of its SUV

Ferrari has posted the first official teaser picture of its first SUV, the soon to be launched Purosangue.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday the Italian firm states: “You’ve heard the rumours ... and we’re delighted to confirm they’re true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year.”

It’s the prancing horse’s first foray into the lucrative luxury sports SUV segment, which has seen the Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga and Aston Martin DBX becoming top sellers for their respective brands.

Purosangue, which is Italian for “thoroughbred”, will be a front mid-engined SUV that promises to deliver the sharp handling expected of a Ferrari.

The single front-view picture reveals a split headlight design and shark-nose grille shape inspired by Ferraris mid-engined SF90 and F8 Tributo supercars.

The engine details haven’t been revealed yet but whether it adopts a twin-turbo V8, normally aspirated V12 or even the new hybrid V6 from the Ferrari line up, it won’t be slow.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get them.