REVIEW: Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is a high-riding hoodlum

Like a salty topping on a sweet croissant, a sports car and an SUV don’t typically mix well. Starting off with a heavy, high-riding barge only to drop the suspension and fit low-profile tyres defeats such a vehicle’s original all-terrain purpose, and they’re not much use on potholed tar roads either.

But as arguably pointless as sports SUVs may be, their popularity far outweighs their relative lack of practicality, judging by how many of these high-velocity heavies populate new-vehicle price lists. While the concept may make little sense, it’s difficult to not be at least partially smitten by Porsche’s new Cayenne Turbo GT.

There’s little about this 2.2-tonne barge that feels bloated or clumsy, and one has to doff one’s cap to Porsche’s engineers for crafting an SUV that feels reasonably athletic. It thrusts and parries through corners with crisp steering and something approaching sports car flair, rather than just being a vehicle that handles “okay-for-an-SUV”.

The Turbo GT is available only in coupé guise and is priced at R3,350,000, a stiff premium over the next-best model: the R2,590,000 Cayenne Turbo coupé.

The GT rides 17mm lower than other Cayennes, on air suspension that is stiffened by 15%. The dampener characteristics of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) have been adapted, as have the power steering, rear-axle steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilisation system.

The result is that there isn’t much you can do to upset this sporting Cayenne when romping through twisty roads. Even driven by the metaphorical scruff of the neck this all-wheel drive heavyweight stays composed and balanced, neither running into early understeer nor becoming tail happy when you punch the throttle early out of corners.

It stays cool and collected under hard braking too with the fade-resistant ceramic composite brakes that come part of the standard package.

The front wheels are wider than the Cayenne Turbo’s and negative camber has been increased to give the 22-inch Pirelli P Corsa performance tyres — specially developed for the Turbo GT — a larger contact patch.