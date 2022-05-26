BMW X4M Competition is the high-riding M4 you’ve always wanted

The BMW X4 is a lavishly equipped and comfy family coupe-SUV, and the high-performance M Competition version has benefited from a recent update.

If the regular models that include a diesel option offer what the average family needs in practicality and flamboyance, then the X4M Competition brings motorsport potions to an otherwise sober template.

The carnival colour of our test unit deserves a mention. It’s called Sao Paulo yellow and was the official launch colour of the BMW M4 when new. It reflects the lunacy to be had in the X4M and contrasts beautifully with the black accents and alloys, but if the hue is a tad neon for you, there are tamer shades available.

Luxurious and sophisticated, the X4M’s semi-autonomous driving mode makes it a cinch to commandeer in traffic. It can self-steer into corners, brake and throttle on its own when conditions allow, and the extensive digital suite includes gesture controls and remote services with the ability to ask the car to search, locate and also put you in touch with a restaurant using its on-board voice controls and telephony.

Practicality isn’t even a question. It can fit four or five passengers comfortably on seats covered in good-quality hide. The front pair is powered and tastefully bucket-shaped with neat stitching, while the 2,864mm wheelbase didn’t feel cramped for rear passengers. A 525l boot capacity, or 1,430l with the back seats down, is accessed via an electric tailgate. If the swoopy roof is not ideal for your needs, BMW also markets the more practical X3M Competition.

The X4M is about raw performance, and the boisterous twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder it shares with its M3 and M4 cousins dishes out 375kW and 650Nm, equating to a 50Nm gain over the previous model. It gets an eight-speed automatic transmission with adjustable shift actions.

BMW rates it with 3.8 secs from standstill to 100km/h, and we got very close to that when we tested the claim at Gerotek’s proving grounds. The launch sequence requires a firm press of the brake pedal while dialling the engine revs to about 3,500rpm — and we achieved 4.0 secs.