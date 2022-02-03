Audi SQ5 might not snap and crackle, but it pops with style

The SQ5 has received updates rolled out with the latest generation of the Q5 range that also introduced a Sportback derivative. You can also have the SQ5 in coupe form, which competes in the junior-dragon segment against the BMW X3/X4 M40i, Mercedes-AMG GLC/Coupe 43 and Porsche Macan S.

The SQ5 is an exception, though. BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche also make the wilder X3M Competition, GLC63 and Macan GTS, whereas Audi doesn’t offer a fuller-bodied RS version. This means the friskiest Q5 on sale has a somewhat restrained public persona with no cartoonish bulges that may bamboozle the uninitiated. But there’s enough distinguishing sauce from the nondescript lower-rung Q5s through larger wheel sizes and a ride height lowered by 27mm.

It’s a similar story inside. Kitted out in typical Audi neatness with a few standard equipment and sporty undertones, it isn’t all that different to other high-spec Q-SUVs. Then again, that’s an excellent thing. The build quality and tactility is top-notch and it feels opulent, with a digital suaveness of a touch-operated screen and voice commands. It’s a comfy perch on electrically operated and mildly bolstered seats with leather covering in stylish diamond-quilt patterns.

A look at the compartment reveals enough room in the back for a family of three or four at a squeeze on rear seats that can also be flattened to increase loading space. But SQ5 buyers should be more concerned with its sprinting abilities. There’s no barking V8 or warbling turbo five-cylinder.

Instead, it’s a 3.0l V6 with outputs of 260kW and 500Nm. The power figure alone is the lowest in the segment, if you were wondering, but it matches the Beemer on torque.