F-Pace SVR is a speedy, noisy and graceful cat

Jaguar has a long history of building low-slung, heart-trembling cars such as the E-Type, XK-RS and the more recent F-Type V8s, but the company is a relative latecomer to the SUV craze.

And with the F-Pace SVR, it’s also later than most in the high-riding dragster contest. Does the large cat continue that pedigree in the modern age?

The basic recipe isn’t different from that which Alfa Romeo, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, Audi and Porsche use to respectively cook up the Stelvio Q, X3/X4M Competition, GLC 63 S, RSQ5 and Macan Turbo, and it’s just as outrageous looking.

It has functional rather than faux air scoops in the bonnet, a wide and aggressive grille punctuated by slim, squinty headlights, and four big-bore tailpipes that emit the most vulgar noises.

Elegant, you might even describe its shape, which is neither conventionally upright like the X3 nor swoopy like the X4. There’s a throbbing 405kW and 680Nm 5.0l supercharged V8 up front that’s mated to a sharp-shifting eight-speed auto ’box.

You can tailor the attitude of the hardware and it has an eco mode that moderates throttle inputs, mutes the exhaust, softens the dampers and institutes earlier up-changes to save fuel. Using our Herculean self-restraint when driving, it averaged 14.7l/100km during its stay.