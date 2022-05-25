Mercedes Vision previews the look of future, electrified AMGs

This is the vision of what future electrically powered Mercedes-AMG models could look like. The German carmaker has unveiled its futuristic high-performance concept car, called Vision AMG, ahead of a production launch in 2025.

It builds on its Vision EQXX, the Mercedes-Benz that recently broke records by being the first electric car to drive more than 1,000km on a single charge.

“The Vision AMG shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic,” says Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.

“With this study, designed by chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz Group, Gorden Wagener and his team, we are now offering a first glimpse of how we are transferring the AMG DNA into the all‑electric future, starting in 2025.”

All of the drivetrain components are developed from scratch, including the AMG.EA platform. This is a dedicated high-performance, high-voltage battery with an innovative axial flux motor. Its compact and lightweight design is said to deliver substantially more power than conventional electric motors.

The four-door, four-seat configuration points to sporty functionalism and despite the battery pack in the floor, the Vision AMG has a low centre of gravity.

The headlamp light with three LED elements are unmistakable to the brand, and there is a light band that can display a variety of animations ranging from a welcome signature to constant light. The car wears the distinctive AMG Panamericana grille with vertical slats, and at the rear, six cylindrical lights poke out like exhaust tips.

The connection to the successful Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team is evident in further visual details. These include the silver paintwork with a large-format star pattern across the shoulders and rear wings, functional elements in exposed carbon-fibre, the aerodynamic design of the 22-inch wheels with aero claddings, the AMG logo and elements on the sills and diffuser in Petronas colours.

“AMG is reinventing itself. As was once the case with our founding fathers, there has been an amazing feeling of new beginnings here in Affalterbach (the the production location for the Mercedes-AMG V8 engines) for quite some time now. The course has been well and truly set for an electrified future, and we’ve set the bar high. That’s because our customers expect something very special from all-electric cars,” added Schiemer.

“Vision AMG is an impressive embodiment of the brand’s dual polarity — the interplay of beauty and the extraordinary. At the same time, elements from the future, such as the light signatures with the illuminated hi-tech grille, underscore the progressive evolution of our design language of Sensual Purity,” said Wagener.