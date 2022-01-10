Electric Mercedes Vision EQXX can travel 1,000km on a charge

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the first electric vehicle (EV) capable of travelling 1,000km on a single charge, putting paid to the range anxiety that steers many motorists away from buying battery-powered cars.

The Vision EQXX concept is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars, says Ola Källenius, Mercedes-Benz chairperson.

The car is the most efficient Mercedes-Benz yet built, with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10kWh per 100km, which is equivalent to the energy needed to run a tumble dryer for three hours. Translated into fossil-fuel consumption, this is around the golden figure of one litre/100km.

The Vision EQXX uses a battery pack that has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in the electrically-powered Mercedes EQS production car launched last year. Solar roof panels feed the battery system for up to 25km of extra range.

Apart from the frugal power train, the super efficiency is further boosted through weight reduction via the increased use of lightweight materials, and excellent aerodynamics to ensure it slips through the air as effortlessly as possible.