NEW MODELS
Electric Mercedes Vision EQXX can travel 1,000km on a charge
Efficient power train and slippery aerodynamics ensure a record-beating range
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the first electric vehicle (EV) capable of travelling 1,000km on a single charge, putting paid to the range anxiety that steers many motorists away from buying battery-powered cars.
The Vision EQXX concept is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars, says Ola Källenius, Mercedes-Benz chairperson.
The car is the most efficient Mercedes-Benz yet built, with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10kWh per 100km, which is equivalent to the energy needed to run a tumble dryer for three hours. Translated into fossil-fuel consumption, this is around the golden figure of one litre/100km.
The Vision EQXX uses a battery pack that has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in the electrically-powered Mercedes EQS production car launched last year. Solar roof panels feed the battery system for up to 25km of extra range.
Apart from the frugal power train, the super efficiency is further boosted through weight reduction via the increased use of lightweight materials, and excellent aerodynamics to ensure it slips through the air as effortlessly as possible.
The streamlined four-door sedan has a drag coefficient of only 0.17, beating the 0.20 Cd rating of the Mercedes EQS which has the lowest rating for a production vehicle. According to Mercedes-Benz, a typical electric vehicle uses almost two-thirds of its battery capacity to power through air resistance.
The car has a power output of 150kW but Mercedes doesn’t quote any performance figures.
The interior features sustainable materials including Mylo, a vegan leather alternative made from mycelium, which is the underground root-like structure of mushrooms. The animal-free leather alternative called Deserttex is a sustainable cactus-based biomaterial.
The 47.5-inch, one-piece digital display spanning the length of the dashboard has more than 3,000 local dimming zones, meaning it consumes power only when needed in specific parts of the screen.
Mercedes isn’t expected to launch a production version of the Vision EQXX, but its technologies will be incorporated into future EVs from the German carmaker.
“The EQXX underlines where our entire company is headed: We will build the world’s most desirable electric cars,” says Kallenius.
To bolster its EQ series of battery-powered cars, Mercedes-Benz plans to offer a full-electric car line up by as early as 2030, where market conditions allow. From 2025, customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes — including high-performance AMG versions.
