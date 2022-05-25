Companies / Financial Services Vunani more than triples profit as fund management shines A bounce-back in the group's insurance business and a strong performance from fund management helped the group grow profits 257% in 2022 B L Premium

Black-owned diversified financial services group Vunani has reported a more than tripling of profits for its 2022 year, lifted by a bounce-back for its insurance business and significant new business in its fund management division.

Group revenue increased by 17% to R686.9m to end-February, Vunani said on Wednesday, with profit from continuing operations jumping 257% to R71.7m...