WATCH | Is working from home the 'next normal'?

Working from home as a result of Covid-19 has grown dramatically, though unevenly, in Africa. This uneven growth can be attributed to the digital divide on the continent.

The International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) most recent report, The Next Normal: The Changing Workplace in Africa, put it frankly: “Perhaps no single trend has defined the pandemic era more than the shift from physical to remote work.”

The report was discussed at the recent Business Day Dialogue in partnership with the ILO.

African businesses in future expect most workplaces to be in-person or hybrid, not fully remote, said Deborah France-Massin, director at the ILO bureau for employers activities.

This, along with the uneven growth of working remotely, were the top two findings of the report which details 10 trends shaping workplaces in Africa during the pandemic.

The panel included Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, the ILO’s assistant director-general and regional director for Africa, Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia, and Jonathan Goldberg, CEO of Global Business Solutions.

While the trajectory of remote working is not known, said France-Massin, the nascent shift could gradually cascade from large businesses to small and medium enterprises.

Employment contracts around remote working would have to be reconsidered. Workplace rights and safety have historically been regulated by the state. “However, as we move into a simple, agreed time-basis of how we work, remote working has changed the calculus — giving ownership of time back to workers,” she said.