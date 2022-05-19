Shelby Speedster is super rare and it’s heading here

Shelby SA, the curator of specially modified Ford Mustangs that bear the legendary American racer Carroll Shelby’s snake signature, is applying the finishing touches to a bespoke Shelby Speedster, with the first SA customer expected to take delivery this month.

The edition is limited to 98 units for the American market and 25 units elsewhere. Just three will be available in SA.

The Speedster transforms a Mustang Convertible into a two-seater roadster with a hardtop tonneau system that can be removed within minutes. Its presence is amplified by a wide-body aero kit to accommodate the wider tyres.

A number of performance and handling upgrades are applied to Ford’s 5.0l V8 engine, including a Whipple supercharger that increases output from 331kW529Nm to about 615kW. That is said to increase 0-100km/h acceleration 4.8 seconds in the standard car to just 3.5 seconds. The Speedster also gets an upgraded cooling system and a track-focused Brembo braking system.

Inside, the Speedster gets additional gauges used for monitoring boost pressure and other vital technical information, and branded floor mats and door sills. Each vehicle worldwide will be branded with a unique Carroll Shelby Mustang (CSM) number that will be included in the official Shelby Registry. This sign of authenticity is displayed on the dashboard.

“The Speedster is unlike anything we’ve built before,” says Peter Lindenberg, CEO, Shelby SA. “Being able to get our hands on one of these from such a limited number is a real honour and wouldn’t have been possible were it not for the excellent work that our team has been producing.”

“The Shelby Speedster represents the next evolution for the Shelby brand,” says Doreen Mashinini, GM of marketing at Ford SA “The bold design has already received lots of attention from muscle-car enthusiasts who want open-top motoring combined with the sound of a supercharged V8. We’re excited to welcome the exclusive Shelby Speedster into the country.”



