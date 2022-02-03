Aston Martin DBX707 is world’s most powerful luxury SUV

Aston Martin has launched the new DBX 707 and, with outputs of 520kW and 900Nm, this British brute is the world’s most powerful SUV.

The “707” refers to the output in horsepower, which the British still use to denote vehicular outputs instead of the metric system. This angrier Aston Martin moves to the top of the SUV heap by outpunching rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus (478kW/850Nm), Bentley Bentayga Speed (467kW/900Nm), and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (471kW/850Nm).

Aston Martin has eyes on breaking the 7:38.925 SUV lap record held by the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, although it hasn’t said when the attempt will take place.

It’s a big power hike over the standard DBX’s 405kW and 700Nm, and has been achieved by extensive revisions to the 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine. These include ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke engine calibration to liberate more power and torque.

Also new to Aston Martin’s flagship high performance SUV is a nine-speed wet clutch automatic transmission, which can handle higher torque than the standard DBX’s torque converter automatic. The new transmission makes for much faster gear changes and contributes towards the DBX707’s 0-100km/h capability of 3.3 seconds.

The super-SUV’s laptime-chasing enhancements include the fitment of standard carbon ceramic brakes which are 40.5kg lighter than the regular steel ones. The standard wheels are 22 inches in size, with 23-inch versions optionally available.

The car features a tweaked electronic limited slip rear differential (e-diff) strengthened to handle the extra torque. Torque distribution front-to-rear remains fully automatic in the all-wheel drive system, with the ability to send up to 100% to the rear axle on demand.