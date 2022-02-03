INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Aston Martin DBX707 is world’s most powerful luxury SUV
This British brute is ‘a sabre in a segment of sledgehammers’ says Aston Martin
Aston Martin has launched the new DBX 707 and, with outputs of 520kW and 900Nm, this British brute is the world’s most powerful SUV.
The “707” refers to the output in horsepower, which the British still use to denote vehicular outputs instead of the metric system. This angrier Aston Martin moves to the top of the SUV heap by outpunching rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus (478kW/850Nm), Bentley Bentayga Speed (467kW/900Nm), and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (471kW/850Nm).
Aston Martin has eyes on breaking the 7:38.925 SUV lap record held by the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, although it hasn’t said when the attempt will take place.
It’s a big power hike over the standard DBX’s 405kW and 700Nm, and has been achieved by extensive revisions to the 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine. These include ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke engine calibration to liberate more power and torque.
Also new to Aston Martin’s flagship high performance SUV is a nine-speed wet clutch automatic transmission, which can handle higher torque than the standard DBX’s torque converter automatic. The new transmission makes for much faster gear changes and contributes towards the DBX707’s 0-100km/h capability of 3.3 seconds.
The super-SUV’s laptime-chasing enhancements include the fitment of standard carbon ceramic brakes which are 40.5kg lighter than the regular steel ones. The standard wheels are 22 inches in size, with 23-inch versions optionally available.
The car features a tweaked electronic limited slip rear differential (e-diff) strengthened to handle the extra torque. Torque distribution front-to-rear remains fully automatic in the all-wheel drive system, with the ability to send up to 100% to the rear axle on demand.
The DBX707 has the cornering agility, sporting feel and dynamic character of a true sports car, says Tobias Moers, Aston Martin’s CEO.
“Every area of the car has been enhanced to boost performance, intensify driving pleasure and amplify its on-road presence. It is a sabre in a segment of sledgehammers,” he says.
Aston Martin’s Head of Vehicle Engineering and Procurement, Drummond Jacoy, adds: “Too often this class of car is characterised by an obsession with brute force. With DBX707 our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision.”
Key to the DBX707’s handling is its air suspension system, which features a dedicated chassis tune optimised to match the increased power. The electronic power steering system has also been adjusted for improved feel.
The 707 is identified as top dog in the DBX range with design tweaks that create a more aggressive vibe. These include a larger grille with new air intakes and brake cooling ducts, louvred bonnet blades and gloss black side sills that give the vehicle a ground-hugging stance.
The rear-end treatment is just as dramatic, with a new lip spoiler on the roof wing, an enlarged twin diffuser, and a quartet of bazooka-sized tail pipes that are tuned for a racier sound.
The athletic theme continues inside with sport seats, a dark chrome finish to the switchgear, and piano black veneer. Carbon fibre or bronze metal mesh veneer finishes are optionally available. There are three choices of interior environments, offering various mixes of leather, Alcantara or Semi-Aniline leather.
Aston Martin expects the new DBX707 to be the volume seller in its DBX range. Local importers Daytona will start selling the vehicle from April at a recommended retail price of R5.5m subject to the exchange rate.
