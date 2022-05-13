New Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II debuts with subtle upgrades

In touching up the Phantom that was launched in 2017, Rolls-Royce says it has been guided by the requests of clients, who implored the company not to make any major changes to an already iconic motor car. Therefore only the lightest of design touches and embellishments have been incorporated.

Customers can now also choose to option the front grille and other assorted brightwork (bonnet finishers, windscreen surround and side frame finishers) in a dark chrome finish.

The Phantom Series II also sees the debut of two exciting new 21-inch wheel designs. The first is a milled stainless steel wheel with striking triangular facets and a diamond-cut effect that is sure to appeal to aficionados of contemporary industrial design. The second is an elegant disc wheel similar to the ones used on Rolls-Royce cars of the 1920s. One for the “retrorists”, it’s available in either a polished stainless or black lacquer finish.