Hyundai targets families with seven-seater Grand Creta
Diesel and petrol vehicles will be available in two grades — Executive and Elite
Following the launch of the five-seater Creta in 2020, Hyundai has launched a seven-seater version catering to larger families.
Available in front-wheel drive only, the Grand Creta arrives with diesel and petrol engines and two grades: the Executive model and the flagship Elite.
The entry-level version has 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps with daytime running lights and electric folding side mirrors. Further standard niceties in the Executive include artificial leather upholstery, keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control, a rear parking camera and manual air-conditioning with third row ventilation.
Infotainment is via an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
Safety fare is generous and includes six airbags, rear Isofix child seat anchors, ABS brakes, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitor and stability control.
Over and above these features, the range-topping Elite spec offers larger 18-inch alloys, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with an electronically adjustable drivers seat, interior mood lighting and folding seat-back tables in the second row. It also lays on automatic climate control, second-row seat curtains, push button start, an electronic parking brake, and a panoramic glass sunroof.
Elite models also have three driver-selectable modes controlled by a switch on the console: eco, sport and normal.
Petrol models are powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder normally aspirated engine with outputs of 117kW and 191Nm and a claimed consumption of 8.5l / 100km. Executive models offer a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions, while the Elite is only available in two-pedal format.
Drivers seeking more frugality can opt for the 1.5l four-cylinder “Smartstream” turbodiesel versions. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, the engine musters 85kW and 250Nm and claims 6.5l/100km on a combined town/freeway cycle.
With two-wheel drive the Grand Creta is no mud-plugger, but its 200mm of ground clearance and high-profile tyres provide gravel road ability.
At 4,500mm the Grand Creta is 200mm longer than its five-seater cousin, though the width is the same. The customisable seven-seat cabin allows the second and third rows to be removed and expand the cargo hold to an impressive 1,670l, though with the third row in place the boot is a very compact 180l.
PRICES:
2.0 Executive manual: R449,900
2.0 Executive auto: R489,900
1.5 Executive diesel auto: R509,900
2.0 Elite auto: R539,900
1.5 Elite diesel auto: R559,900
Includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, four-year/60,000km service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance package.
