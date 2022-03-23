Hyundai targets families with seven-seater Grand Creta

Following the launch of the five-seater Creta in 2020, Hyundai has launched a seven-seater version catering to larger families.

Available in front-wheel drive only, the Grand Creta arrives with diesel and petrol engines and two grades: the Executive model and the flagship Elite.

The entry-level version has 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps with daytime running lights and electric folding side mirrors. Further standard niceties in the Executive include artificial leather upholstery, keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control, a rear parking camera and manual air-conditioning with third row ventilation.

Infotainment is via an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Safety fare is generous and includes six airbags, rear Isofix child seat anchors, ABS brakes, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitor and stability control.

Over and above these features, the range-topping Elite spec offers larger 18-inch alloys, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with an electronically adjustable drivers seat, interior mood lighting and folding seat-back tables in the second row. It also lays on automatic climate control, second-row seat curtains, push button start, an electronic parking brake, and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Elite models also have three driver-selectable modes controlled by a switch on the console: eco, sport and normal.