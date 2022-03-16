SA pricing for new Lexus NX announced

The new Lexus NX models that will arrive in SA soon will retail at R860,000 for the NX 250 EX and R1,075,400 for the NX 350F Sport. The full range will comprise three power trains, including a hybrid model which arrives later in the year.

The original NX, introduced in 2014, became one of Lexus’ best-selling models. The second-generation NX is a mid-range crossover SUV that rivals the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60.

It debuts new innovations including a new multimedia platform that takes connectivity, information and convenience to a higher level. Next-level driver assistance systems help guard against an even wider range of accident risks and reduce the burden on the driver.

Safety technology includes safe exit assist (SEA) that incorporates new e-latch electrically activated door handles. This detects cyclists or vehicles passing close by and keeps the door closed to avoid a collision.

Intersection turn assist (ITA) and emergency steering assist (ESA) are also available. ITA identifies when it is unsafe to make a left turn across traffic or when pedestrians are in a crosswalk and can warn the driver or brake the vehicle to prevent a collision.

The ESA function provides assistance, triggered by the driver’s use of the wheel, to automatically control steering when there’s a high risk of a collision, helping to keep the vehicle stable and within its lane. This is coupled with a pre-collision system featuring pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, blind-spot monitor and active cruise control.

From an amenities perspective, the NX 250 EX grade comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with automatic high-beam, dual-zone climate control, and power-adjustable and heated front seats. The infotainment comprises a 14-inch touch display, DAB+ digital radio, “Hey Lexus” natural speech recognition, and wireless smartphone connection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.