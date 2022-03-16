Local News
SA pricing for new Lexus NX announced
Second generation mid-size luxury SUV introduces new design, power trains and safety
The new Lexus NX models that will arrive in SA soon will retail at R860,000 for the NX 250 EX and R1,075,400 for the NX 350F Sport. The full range will comprise three power trains, including a hybrid model which arrives later in the year.
The original NX, introduced in 2014, became one of Lexus’ best-selling models. The second-generation NX is a mid-range crossover SUV that rivals the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60.
It debuts new innovations including a new multimedia platform that takes connectivity, information and convenience to a higher level. Next-level driver assistance systems help guard against an even wider range of accident risks and reduce the burden on the driver.
Safety technology includes safe exit assist (SEA) that incorporates new e-latch electrically activated door handles. This detects cyclists or vehicles passing close by and keeps the door closed to avoid a collision.
Intersection turn assist (ITA) and emergency steering assist (ESA) are also available. ITA identifies when it is unsafe to make a left turn across traffic or when pedestrians are in a crosswalk and can warn the driver or brake the vehicle to prevent a collision.
The ESA function provides assistance, triggered by the driver’s use of the wheel, to automatically control steering when there’s a high risk of a collision, helping to keep the vehicle stable and within its lane. This is coupled with a pre-collision system featuring pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, blind-spot monitor and active cruise control.
From an amenities perspective, the NX 250 EX grade comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with automatic high-beam, dual-zone climate control, and power-adjustable and heated front seats. The infotainment comprises a 14-inch touch display, DAB+ digital radio, “Hey Lexus” natural speech recognition, and wireless smartphone connection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The all-new NX launches initially with a 152kW and 239Nm 2.5l normally aspirated petrol EX grade. This model gets an eight-speed automatic transmission with two-wheel drive. Acceleration figures are rated at 9.1 seconds from 0-100km/h.
The NX 350F Sport gets an eight-speed transmission and a 205kW and 430Nm turbocharged 2.4l petrol engine. This model is available exclusively with all-wheel drive. The 0-100km/h is claimed at 7.0 sec and it rides on F Sport 20-inch alloy wheels.
The F Sport also has tri-beam LED headlamps with an adaptive high-beam system, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic view monitor, opening and closing panoramic sunroof, as well as F Sport-exclusive styling elements.
Two colours are exclusive to the F Sport models — White Nova and Poseidon Blue. Inside, it gets satellite navigation, high-grade digital instrument cluster and a colour head-up display (HUD) with touch-capacitive steering wheel controls, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, a digital rear-view mirror and leather upholstery.
The F Sport also has adaptive variable suspension and five driver-selectable driving modes.
Three trim upholstery colours — Hazel, Black and Rich Cream — will be available for the EX grade. F Sport grades are exclusively available in F Sport Black, F Sport White and the newly available F Sport Flare Red.
All Lexus NX come standard with a seven-year/105,000km warranty and full maintenance plan. Lexus dealers have started taking pre-orders from customers.
