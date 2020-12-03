All the Creta comforts — and edgier styling too

To feed a seemingly insatiable consumer appetite in the compact SUV league, Hyundai has launched its new-generation Creta in SA.

The compact SUV, which fits between the Kona and Tucson in the Korean brand’s line-up, replaces the first-generation Creta, which was launched in SA in 2017 and was one of the most popular vehicles in the compact SUV/crossover segment, selling nearly 15,000 units.

It arrives in four derivatives imported from India and has a fresh new design, better practicality and new engines.

Its most noticeable feature is the edgier new styling. The Creta adopts a dashing new design with split front and rear lights and daytime running lights that make it pop out more than its rather drab predecessor. It’s grown 20mm in length but has a 10mm lower roofline to give it a more dynamic and pressed-down look, though it retains the same class-leading 190mm ride height of its predecessor so occupants can peer over the rooftops of lesser vehicles.

The extra length and wheelbase, along with a 10mm increase in width, has increased the interior space and there’s plenty of room for four adults. The boot has also grown from 402l to 433l.

As before, the Creta is a five-seater pitched against rivals such as the Toyota C-HR, Ford Ecosport, Mazda CX-3, Renault Duster and Kia Seltos in a very competitive market segment, but Hyundai plans to grow the line-up with a seven-seat version in 2021.

Hyundai has improved the vehicle’s refinement, with increased body rigidity and additional sound deadening that has reduced the Creta’s noise, vibration and harshness.

Under the more attractive new body is a cabin that features the latest infotainment and connectivity, and improved back-seat comfort thanks to the addition of air vents in the rear.

The driving position is now more adaptable to various-sized drivers as the steering column adjusts for reach as well as height (it was previously only height-adjustable).