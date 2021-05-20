Mazda CX-30 serves up style if not a soothing ride

As sitting higher in a car seems to be an irresistible attraction to ever more buyers, SUVs have proliferated almost as fast as cryptocurrencies, offering consumers a bewilderingly diverse automotive choice.

Carmakers are capitalising on the demand by wedging new products into ever new niches, whether they exist or not. Thought there was no gap for an SUV between Mazda’s CX-3 and CX-5? Guess again.

Mazda’s filled it with the CX-30, and yes, it’s a little confusing in terms of where it fits into the hierarchy. Size-wise the car’s 4,395mm length slots it neatly between the 4,275mm CX-3 and the 4,550mm CX-5, but the CX-30 is priced almost identically to the larger CX-5.

The subject of this test, the entry-level Mazda CX-30 2.0 Active model sells for R469,000 while the larger CX-5 2.0 Active is priced just a snip higher at R469,100 — both cars having the same engine and similar spec levels.

Where to spend your hard-earned R469k in Mazdaville comes down to a choice between more space or swoopier styling, and as attractive as the CX-5 is, it looks almost fuddy-duddy in comparison to the new CX-30’s sleek, coupé-like lines.

With its streamlined shape and narrow LED headlamps this handsome compact SUV draws the gaze, and fears that the curvy roof could cramp one’s style prove unfounded: the rear seat is spacious enough for two tall adults, both in leg room and roof height.

Where you lose space in the CX-30 is the 295l boot which is a lot smaller than the CX-5’s 442l. That said, the CX-30 takes a reasonable amount of cargo, and with the rear seats flipped down it easily swallowed a mountain bike and luggage for two on a weekend trip. And it houses a nearly full-sized spare tyre.

The Active badge denotes Mazda’s entry-level grade which comes with a decent level of kit including LED headlamps, cruise control, a fully-specced infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers and even a head-up display.

For additional niceties like a reversing camera, full climate control, leather seats, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, among other toys, you’ll have to pay up for the more expensive Dynamic or Individual Mazda CX-30 models.

Safety-wise there is no cost-cutting; all CX30 variants have seven airbags and ABS brakes, and the car achieved a maximum five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

The cabin is stylish and minimalist in Mazda’s modern style, with very few buttons cluttering the dash. Unlike most competitors, the screen won’t have unsightly finger smudges as Mazda’s infotainment system is operated by a mouse-like controller between the front seats, much like BMW’s iDrive system.

The cabin radiates a plush feel with soft-touch surfaces and smart-looking stitching on the dashboard and doors. The décor is sober and low key, though the pairing of black and navy blue shades — traditionally a fashion faux pas — does show some styling derring-do.