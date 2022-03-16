Life / Motoring

Futuristic new Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in SA

Popular SUV grows in size and has bold new styling

16 March 2022 - 11:09 Motor News Reporter
Having sold 15, 346 units of the previous Tucson in SA, the all-new, fourth-generation SUV has arrived boasting futuristic looks and larger dimensions.

"The new Tucson is another step up both in build and design quality, with a superior ride,” says Stanley Anderson, sales and operations manager at Hyundai SA.

The attention-grabbing styling feature is the front grille with "parametric" hidden lights. When the lights are off, the front of the vehicle appears covered in dark, geometric patterns, with no distinction between the signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs), which are integrated into the grille.

Half-mirror lighting technology means when the DRLs are switched on, the dark chrome appearance of the grille transforms into jewel-like shapes. Parametric jewels also feature as a prominent design element on the side of the vehicle with its chiselled surfaces.

Customers can choose from six exterior colours: Shimmering Silver, Silky Bronze, Phantom Black, White Cream, Crimson Red and Deep Sea.

The all-new Tucson is 150mm longer, 15mm wider and the wheelbase is 85mm longer than the previous generation. Boot space has been increased, offering 539l of luggage capacity with the seats up and up to 1,860l with the seats folded in a 60:40 ratio.

For the first time in a Hyundai, all-new hidden type Multi-Air Mode technology combines direct and indirect air vents for air conditioning and heating to create a gentler air flow. The three-zone climate control caters to passengers in the front and rear seats, while front seats are ventilated and heated.

There are three specification levels: Premium, Executive and Elite. Conveniences include a new Audiovisual Navigation (AVN) touchscreen, high quality soft-touch materials, a lower 10.25-inch instrument digital display, cloth seat covering in Premium and artificial leather for Executive and Elite variants. 

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto  are standard across the range, and customers can mirror the functionality of their smartphones wirelessly through the eight-inch display. Other infotainment and connectivity features are a premium sound system, a wireless charging pad, and front and rear USB ports, while Elite variants are equipped with a panoramic glass sunroof.

Safety systems include six airbags, Isofix latching points and Hyundai SmartSense driving assistance features such as blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision-avoidance assist,  lane keeping assist, lane follow assist, smart cruise control, fatigue detection and high beam assist. 

Power train choices comprise four-cylinder engines: a naturally-aspirated 115kW/192Nm 2.0l petrol and a 137kW/416Nm 2.0l turbo diesel. The petrol engine is linked to a six-speed automatic transmission and is available to the Premium, Executive and Elite specification. An eight-speed transmission is used in the range-topping Elite turbo diesel derivative. 

Fuel consumption in a combined test cycle is rated at 8.9l/100km the petrol variants and 7.9l/100km for the diesel. Four drive modes — Eco, Smart, Normal and Sport — are available. All four variants are driven through the front wheels with a 17-inch alloy for the Premium derivative, 18-inch for the Executive variant and 19-inch for the Elite.

The new Tucson suspension uses dampers with new valve technology to offer more tuning flexibility for an improved ride.

All new Hyundai Tucsons are sold with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a six-year/90,000km service plan and roadside assistance for seven years or 150,000km.

Pricing

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium — R519,900

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Executive — R569,900

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Elite — R634,900

Hyundai Tucson R2.0 Elite turbo diesel — R699,900

 

