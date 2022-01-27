Mercedes-Benz to launch five new EQ electric cars in SA this year

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch five all-electric cars in SA this year as part of the German brand’s C0 2 -reducing efforts.

The local introduction of Mercedes’s battery-powered EQ range adds to an electric vehicle (EV) blitz by rivals Audi, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar and BMW as the age of zero-emission cars gains momentum around the world. Mercedes-Benz sold 99,000 EQ models globally last year, with plug-in hybrids or all-electric vehicles expected to account for more than 50% of its car sales by 2030.

The EQ cars Mercedes SA is to launch in 2022 comprise the EQA compact SUV, the EQB family-sized SUV, the midsized EQC SUV, the EQE business sedan and the EQS luxury sedan. The suffix in the nomenclature correlates with Mercedes’ internal combustion cars, which means the EQA is the electric version of the GLA, the EQE is the E-Class in electric guise, and so on.

The push to electric power and digitalisation is a key pillar of the Mercedes-Benz strategy announced by Mark Raine, newly appointed president of Mercedes-Benz Cars and co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz SA.

While EVs sell in tiny numbers locally, mostly due to their high prices, Raine believes there will be a strong uptake in the luxury EV market in the next 12-24 months. This interest is aided by the growth of the public charging grid, and in the number of potential customers with renewable energy solutions or considering them in the near future.

It is also expected that government incentives may make battery-powered cars cheaper in SA in a bid to help transition the local automotive industry into the EV era.

For public charging Mercedes-Benz will collaborate with Grid Cars, which has a national network of fast chargers. Every EQ buyer will receive a complimentary 7.4kW wall charger installed at a location of their choice, which will halve the time it takes to replenish an EV’s battery compared with a regular wall socket.

To retail and service Mercedes-EQ cars, 36 Mercedes dealers have been appointed and they will have charging stations on site. The cars will carry eight-year battery warranties.