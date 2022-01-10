YouTube set to stream through Volvo cars

YouTube will be available for download and playback in Volvo cars, signalling the first-time availability of the global video streaming service in vehicles through Google Play. Previously, and in certain markets, aftermarket electronic devices are available to enableYouTube and other website video platforms.

With Volvo’s imminent change to electric vehicles, “allowing our customers to watch videos while charging or when waiting to pick up their children from school is part of our promise to make their lives better and more enjoyable,” said Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars.

“Volvo drivers can spend their charging break enjoying livestreams, news, shows or their favourite creator’s latest video. It can also make the waiting for takeout or for a friend more enjoyable,” says the Swedish car maker.

Crucially, Volvo Cars does not compromise on safety and will only allow for videos to be played when the car is fully stationary. The partnership between Volvo Car Group and Google started when the automaker announced it would be first to integrate an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services built in. Since Volvo Cars’ offer also includes unlimited data, customers can watch YouTube as long as they want.

Meanwhile Volvo’s tie-up with Qualcomm, the US-based provider of the Snapdragon infotainment hub that provides fast connectivity in Volvo cars, will enhance the experience.

In addition to YouTube video playback, Volvo Cars and Google have announced that customers soon will be able to download navigation apps such as Sygic and Flitsmeister, charging apps including ChargePoint and PlugShare, and parking apps like SpotHero and ParkWhiz, where available.