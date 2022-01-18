Life / Motoring

FORMULA ONE

McLaren boss: F1 is at times ‘a pantomime’

18 January 2022 - 10:41 Alan Baldwin
Without naming names, Zak Brown says it seems Formula One is governed by certain teams. Picture: Getty Images
Without naming names, Zak Brown says it seems Formula One is governed by certain teams. Picture: Getty Images

London — McLaren boss Zak Brown has called for stronger leadership in Formula One to reduce the power of bigger teams and prevent the pinnacle of motorsport from turning into a pantomime.

In a piece on the year ahead on the McLaren website, Brown says some rivals are seeking “excuses to raise the cost cap and win world championships with chequebooks” while also gaining an advantage with B teams.

Without naming names, the American says “at times it has seemed the sport is governed by certain teams” and more leadership was needed from Liberty Media-owned F1 and the governing FIA.

The FIA last month elected a new president, Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in place of Frenchman Jean Todt, while Italian Stefano Domenicali took over last year as F1 CEO.

The 2021 season ended in uproar, with Mercedes accusing race director Michael Masi of robbing Lewis Hamilton of an eighth crown with a late change to the safety car procedure that favoured Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who took the title.

Both Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull’s Christian Horner spoke on the radio to Masi during the race and the Australian official’s future remains uncertain, with some maintaining that his position has become untenable.

Brown said the past had been characterised by “a mainly autocratic style of governance”, a reference to decades under former supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and a more consultative approach had been necessary to reset the sport.

“Moving forward there is a need to shift back to stronger, more directive leadership and governance at the top of the sport,” said the American. “It is clear that some of the rules and their governance are not acceptable as things stand.”

Brown said the teams had contributed to inconsistencies in policing the regulations and had voted for many of the rules they now complained about.

He suggested the events of Abu Dhabi, subject to investigation by the governing body, resulted from systemic failures with “a seeming lack of preparation for the events unfolding and temporary inertia on the solutions”.

“It is the teams who applied the pressure to avoid finishing races under a safety car at all costs,” he observed.

“It is the teams who have been using the broadcasting of radio messages to the race director to try to influence penalties and race outcomes, to the point where an overexcited team principal plays to the gallery and pressurises race officials.

“This has not been edifying for F1. At times it has felt like a pantomime audition rather than the pinnacle of a global sport.”  

Reuters

Mercedes drop F1 appeal, congratulate Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's team accept the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix outcome on Thursday
Sport
1 month ago

The most memorable motoring moments of 2021

From F1 controversy to the rise of the electric car, it was a momentous year
Life
1 month ago

Race director Michael Masi caught in storm over Verstappen win

Former drivers weigh in after break with protocol in dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vehicle licence discs can now be renewed at Pick ...
Life / Motoring
2.
The CityBug is SA's smallest and most affordable ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: Fencing against the needle — how ...
Life
4.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Porsche launches Cayenne in stylish Platinum ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Porsche launches Cayenne in stylish Platinum Edition

Life / Motoring

Tesla postpones Cybertruck production to 2023

Life / Motoring

Flying taxis are finally getting closer to lift-off

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.