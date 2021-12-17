After a tough 2020 which saw car sales plummet globally and a number of motoring events cancelled, 2021 saw the motor industry slowly getting back into gear though still curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After car factories reopened following lockdowns, some were forced to shut their doors again temporarily or cut back production due to the global semiconductor shortage, leading to stock shortages on many models.

In spite of this, new-vehicle launches returned to some semblance of normality with many new cars and commercials introduced in 2021.

In the motorsport arena, high-profile series such as Formula One and MotoGP returned in full force after shortened calendars in 2020, but December’s Kyalami Nine-Hour was postponed to February when the Omicron coronavirus variant hit.

Motor News takes a look at some of the most memorable motoring moments of 2021:

The motor industry’s swing to electric cars

This year was a turning point in the rise of electric cars, with various countries and carmakers committed to phasing out internal combustion engines within a decade or two. Six major carmakers made it official by signing the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, a pledge to phase out fossil-fuel cars by 2040. They included General Motors, Ford, Volvo Cars, Jaguar Land Rover, China's BYD, and Mercedes-Benz.

Consumer uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) in SA remains low but the choice of vehicles keeps growing. Battery-powered cars launched locally this year included the BMW iX, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Audi E-tron and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.