Mercedes drop F1 appeal, congratulate Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team dropped plans to appeal against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix outcome on Thursday and congratulated Max Verstappen as Formula One world champion.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, 24, seized the title after overtaking seven-times world champion Hamilton on the last lap of the race amid uproar over how a late safety car period was conducted.

The Dutch driver was due to collect his trophy at a gala awards ceremony in Paris on Thursday night.

Mercedes welcomed the governing FIA’s decision, announced on Wednesday, to analyse what happened at Yas Marina and bring clarity for the future.

“We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal,” the team said.