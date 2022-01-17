Porsche launches Cayenne in stylish Platinum Edition

Porsche is launching a new Platinum Edition of selected Cayenne models, featuring exclusive design elements in a satin platinum paint finish and an enhanced level of standard equipment.

Platinum Editions of the 250kW Cayenne, the Cayenne E-Hybrid with 340kW and the 324kW Cayenne S are available, as well as the corresponding Coupé variants.

Stylish satin-finish platinum is used in the inlays in the slats of the front air intakes, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are reserved exclusively for this special edition. Sport tailpipes and side window trims in black emphasise the sporty yet elegant look of the special series. Matching solid colours in white and black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and the special colour Crayon are available.