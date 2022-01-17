Life / Motoring

Porsche launches Cayenne in stylish Platinum Edition

Porsche’s SUV gets a classy paint finish and enhanced standard equipment

17 January 2022 - 13:16 Motor News Reporter
Stylish satin-finish platinum is used in various external details. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche is launching a new Platinum Edition of selected Cayenne models, featuring exclusive design elements in a satin platinum paint finish and an enhanced level of standard equipment.

Platinum Editions of the 250kW Cayenne, the Cayenne E-Hybrid with 340kW and the 324kW Cayenne S are available, as well as the corresponding Coupé variants.

Stylish satin-finish platinum is used in the inlays in the slats of the front air intakes, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are reserved exclusively for this special edition. Sport tailpipes and side window trims in black emphasise the sporty yet elegant look of the special series. Matching solid colours in white and black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and the special colour Crayon are available.

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition. Picture: SUPPLIED
Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the ‘Platinum Edition’ logo add a special touch to the stylishly designed interior, as do textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition comes with extended equipment as standard, including LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System, the panoramic roof, a Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also offers a wide range of refinement options for the interior and exterior.

The Platinum Edition of the Cayenne is available to order now, with local deliveries starting in the third quarter of the year.

PRICES:

Cayenne Platinum — R1,709,000

Cayenne S Platinum — R1,859,000

Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum — R2,169,000

Cayenne Coupe  Platinum — R1,729,000

Cayenne S Coupe Platinum — R1,879,000

Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum — R2,189,000

Prices include three-year Driveplan

