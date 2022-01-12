Porsche sets new sales record in 2021

Porsche set a new sales record in 2021, delivering 301,915 vehicles worldwide for an 11% increase over 2020.

The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer's previous sales record was 280,000 vehicles in 2019.

Every global sales region contributed, with the largest increases recorded on the North American continent, while China continues to be the largest single market for Porsche.

“Despite the challenges posed by the semi-conductor shortage and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we have been working hard to enable more customers than ever before to fulfil their dream of owning a Porsche," says sales and marketing executive Detlev von Platen.

“Demand remains high and our order books are looking very robust, so we start 2022 full of momentum and confidence in all regions of the world.”

The brand's most popular models were again its SUVs, led by 88,362 sales of the Macan midsized SUV, followed by the Cayenne large SUV with 83,071 units.

Sales of the all-electric Porsche Taycan more than doubled to 41,296 units compared to the previous year.

The sports car icon, the 911, also achieved a record year with 38,464 deliveries. The Panamera sold 30,220 units, and the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman found 20,502 customers.

Porsche increased its deliveries in all sales regions worldwide. Growth was especially strong in the US, with 22% more vehicles sold (70,025 units) than in the previous year.

Across the Americas, Porsche made 84,657 deliveries, also representing an increase of 22%. China remains the largest single market for the sports car manufacturer and recorded an 8% sales increase to 95,671 vehicles.

There were 131,098 deliveries in the Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East region, 8% more than in 2020. Porsche sold 1,001 cars in SA last year, a 12.9% drop from 1,149 the year before.

Sales in Europe were 9% higher at 28,565 units, where the high rate of electric sports cars was of particular note with about 40% being either plug-in hybrids or all-electric cars.

“The overall result is very promising and shows the strategy to further electrify our fleet is working and is in line with demand and the preferences of our customers,” said Von Platen.