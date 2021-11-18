Porsche debuts four new models at LA Auto Show

Porsche has used the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show to launch spectacular new products — the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, Taycan GTS and the Panamera Platinum Edition.

Cayman GT4 RS

The model is characterised by baby GT3 RS styling with a black bonnet and cooling louvres — and it also gets a new swan-neck fixed rear wing with aluminium wing supports that Porsche says is modelled on the highly efficient wing principle from the Porsche 911 RSR GT racing car, and shared with the new and larger 911 GT3.

Not far from the spoiler are process air intakes behind the driver and passenger windows for improved intake airflow to bring the delicious intake blares in earshot of passengers as the driver works out the naturally aspirated 4.0l flat-six engine with outputs of 386kW and 450Nm, a 59kW and 20Nm increase over the Cayman GT4.

The engine revs to 9,000rpm and is mated to a low-ratio seven-speed PDK automatic transmission for a zero-to-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 315km/h.

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has outpaced its 718 Cayman GT4 sibling on the 20.6km Nürburgring Nordschleife by more than 23 seconds with a time of 7:04.511 minutes. There’s an optional Weissach package for further lightening of the GT4 RS.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is a more extreme version for customer series racing honed with upgraded details to further improve the overall performance. This includes a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) featuring shorter gear ratios.