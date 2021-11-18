International Launch
Porsche debuts four new models at LA Auto Show
These include the Cayman GT4 RS and a Clubsport spin-off, Taycan GTS and a new Taycan Sport Turismo body style
Porsche has used the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show to launch spectacular new products — the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, Taycan GTS and the Panamera Platinum Edition.
Cayman GT4 RS
The model is characterised by baby GT3 RS styling with a black bonnet and cooling louvres — and it also gets a new swan-neck fixed rear wing with aluminium wing supports that Porsche says is modelled on the highly efficient wing principle from the Porsche 911 RSR GT racing car, and shared with the new and larger 911 GT3.
Not far from the spoiler are process air intakes behind the driver and passenger windows for improved intake airflow to bring the delicious intake blares in earshot of passengers as the driver works out the naturally aspirated 4.0l flat-six engine with outputs of 386kW and 450Nm, a 59kW and 20Nm increase over the Cayman GT4.
The engine revs to 9,000rpm and is mated to a low-ratio seven-speed PDK automatic transmission for a zero-to-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 315km/h.
The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has outpaced its 718 Cayman GT4 sibling on the 20.6km Nürburgring Nordschleife by more than 23 seconds with a time of 7:04.511 minutes. There’s an optional Weissach package for further lightening of the GT4 RS.
The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is a more extreme version for customer series racing honed with upgraded details to further improve the overall performance. This includes a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) featuring shorter gear ratios.
Taycan GTS
Porsche’s full-electric Taycan sedan range has also been revealed with the GTS badge. Known for offering a balanced scale of daily driveability and performance, the GTS models become the first Taycans with a driving range of more than 500km.
They are equipped with adaptive air suspension, the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The optional rear-axle steering system is tweaked for sportier sensations.
The big news here is that Porsche has introduced a third body style for the Taycan range. Not to be confused with the Taycan Cross Turismo, the new Sport Turismo is more of a conventional sport wagon derivative minus the off-road intent of the other. It doesn’t feature a height adjustable suspension to enable bundu-bashing as it’s a pure wagon variant of the Taycan with a 1,200l boot.
Just as with other Porsche GTS models these sportier Taycans are equipped with a modified Porsche Electric Sport Sound pattern. Taycan GTS models put out 440kW with a sprint from zero to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 250km/h.
Distinctive exterior and interior hallmarks include numerous Black or dark details on the front apron, exterior mirror and side window trims, Black Race-Tex material features and brushed aluminium bits with black anodised finish while a new and optional panoramic roof with Sunshine Control is available for the Taycan GTS.
This is an electrically switchable liquid crystal film that can change the roof from clear to matt, said to protect the occupants from glare without darkening the interior. The roof is divided into nine segments that can be switched individually. In addition to the Clear and Matt settings there’s also Semi and Bold predefined patterns with narrow or wide segments.
Porsche’s world premieres at the LA Auto Show 2021 include the Panamera Platinum Edition.
The new Cayman GT4 RS is priced at R2,507,000 and though Porsche SA is not marketing the new Taycan Sport Turismo GTS, the sedan Taycan GTS will cost R3,169,000.
Panamera Platinum Edition — R1,929,00
Panamera 4 Platinum Edition — R2,019,00
Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition — R2,409,000
All models come with a three-year/100,000km Driveplan.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.