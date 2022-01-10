Life / Motoring

Hybrids help lift Bentley to sales record in 2021

The luxury British brand delivered 14,659 cars in 2021 for growth of 31% on the previous record year in 2020

10 January 2022
The success of the new hybrid ensured the Bentayga SUV remained Bentley’s best selling model range. Picture: SUPPLIED
The success of the new hybrid ensured the Bentayga SUV remained Bentley’s best selling model range. Picture: SUPPLIED

Despite the semiconductor shortage and declining global car sales, Bentley Motors sold a record 14,659 cars in 2021, an increase of 31% over the previous record year (11,206) in 2020.

This significant achievement was driven by new model introductions, a fresh product portfolio and increasing demand for Bentley’s new hybridised models, introduced under Bentley’s Beyond100 strategic path to full electrification by 2030.

The success of this new hybrid option ensured the Bentayga SUV remained Bentley’s best selling model range. Furthermore, a full year of Flying Spur sales around the world and the introduction of the Continental GT Speed, among 11 new derivatives launched, added to this success.

The Americas region maintained its position as the luxury British brand’s biggest global market, followed by China, with those two markets contributing more than half (56%) of Bentley’s total global sales.

In addition to Bentayga’s 40% share, Bentley’s definitive luxury grand tourer, the Continental GT added 33% of total sales. With the market entry of the Hybrid imminent, the Flying Spur’s 27% of total sales is expected to grow even further in 2022.

Adrian Hallmark, chair and CEO of Bentley Motors, said the reaction to the introduction of the Bentayga Hybrid and anticipation for Flying Spur Hybrid demonstrated the path on which the luxury sector was heading.

The Americas region delivered 4,212 cars, an increase of 39% on 2020. Sales in other regions grew as follows: China (40%), Europe (15%), Asia Pacific (37%), UK (14%), and Middle East (24%).

Cayenne Turbo GT is Porsche’s new top gun

SUV king of the Nurburgring boasts the marque’s most powerful V8 — and a R3.35m pricetag
Life
6 months ago

New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is bent on being clean and green

Bentley’s SUV is able to drive for up to 50km at a time with zero emissions
Life
1 year ago

It’s a hulk, but DBX channels some of Aston Martin’s spirit

Denis Droppa gets behind the wheel of the British brand’s first SUV
Life
4 months ago
