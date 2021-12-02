Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition launched with extra kit

With the imminent arrival of the all-new Isuzu D-Max in 2022next year the company has created 210 X-Rider Limited Edition, individually numbered units.

It features a numbered plaque in the engine bay, black 18-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, X-Rider Edition Limited Sports hoop, tailgate branding, branded carpet set, and a load box roller-shutter.

There are three models available in the X-Rider Limited Edition: a 2.5 HO X-Rider LTD 4x2 5 speed manual, a 2.5 HO X-Rider LTD 4x2 5 speed Auto, and a 3.0 X-Rider LTD 4x2 6 Speed Auto. All are based on existing X-Rider models.

The X-Rider Limited Edition is now available at Isuzu dealerships and all models come with a five year/90,000km Service Plan

The X-Rider first appeared in 2016 as Isuzu's contender in the burgeoning fashion bakkie segment. Individuality was assured through a specific bumper design with black panels, black roof rails, a sports bar with red X-Rider logo, black running boards and knobbly tyres.

Inside, the seats are covered in black partial leather with red stitching. The smart make-over is available in three colours: Summit White, Switchblade Silver but truly eye-catching in ‘Pull Me Over Red.’ All of this styling remains.