Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition launched with extra kit

It’s a limited edition and a final hurrah before the all-new model debuts in 2022

02 December 2021 - 10:16 Phuti Mpyane
It's the same X-Rider treatment as before but with extra goodies and a numbered plague. Picture: SUPPLIED
It's the same X-Rider treatment as before but with extra goodies and a numbered plague. Picture: SUPPLIED

With the imminent arrival of the all-new Isuzu D-Max in 2022next year the company has created 210 X-Rider Limited Edition, individually numbered units.

It features a numbered plaque in the engine bay, black 18-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, X-Rider Edition Limited Sports hoop, tailgate branding, branded carpet set, and a load box roller-shutter.

There are three models available in the X-Rider Limited Edition: a 2.5 HO X-Rider LTD 4x2 5 speed manual, a 2.5 HO X-Rider LTD 4x2 5 speed Auto, and a 3.0 X-Rider LTD 4x2 6 Speed Auto. All are based on existing X-Rider models.

The X-Rider Limited Edition is now available at Isuzu dealerships and all models come with a five year/90,000km Service Plan

The X-Rider first appeared in 2016 as Isuzu's contender in the burgeoning fashion bakkie segment. Individuality was assured through a specific bumper design with black panels, black roof rails, a sports bar with red X-Rider logo, black running boards and knobbly tyres.

Inside, the seats are covered in black partial leather with red stitching.  The smart make-over is available in three colours: Summit White, Switchblade Silver but truly eye-catching in ‘Pull Me Over Red.’ All of this styling remains.

The model is also identifiable through the trendy cowling style rear sports bar with the X Limited badge. Picture: SUPPLIED
The model is also identifiable through the trendy cowling style rear sports bar with the X Limited badge. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pricing

250 X-Rider LTD 4x2 Manual — R552,400

250X-Rider LTD 4x2 Auto — R572,100

300 X-Rider LTD 4x2 Auto — R624,400

Security peace of mind is offered through the fitment of a lockable roller shutter as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
Security peace of mind is offered through the fitment of a lockable roller shutter as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED

