New Isuzu MU-X bakkie gets more beef and beauty

In terms of sales the Isuzu MU-X has remained largely obscured by the popular Toyota Fortuner. That's not to say it isn’t without merit as it also accommodates seven passengers inside a well-built cabin and is impressive off-road.

The latest model that's based on the new Isuzu D-Max bakkie continues the recipe but now with chiselled, catwalk styling. I drove the new model in George, Western Cape on a road and off-road route designed to showcase its wide set of applications.

It debuts with four models: two LS grades in 4x2 or 4x4, LSE 4x2 and the upmarket 4x4 Onyx that rides on 20-inch wheels. All models are powered by a new 3.0l diesel engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

A smart interior features a new Multi Information Display (MID), a leather-clad steering wheel and gear selector, chrome highlights, dual zone climate control, smartphone integration and much more. All models have roof mounted air conditioning vents for the second and third rows with separate fan speed control and air conditioning.

The engine has improved outputs of 140kW and 450Nm from the 130kW and 380Nm of the previous generation. The new motor certainly feels more refined and muscular with evident urgency over 1,000rpm. The transmission is smooth and has faster changes than before but it hunts for ratios a lot, more so in slow off-road pace.

The engine handles the vehicle’s mass well, though we didn't have seven people for full-capacity tests. The new vehicle is quieter too, especially at a cruise, and the steering is agreeably light.

The suspension soaks up surface imperfections well enough at average speeds, but the body wallowed significantly when negotiating twisty roads at pace. The traction control system is fast acting though and cuts out the power from the motor as part of maintaining control.

Onyx models gain self-throttle and braking through Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS) which also scans the roads for obstacles and will warn a driver of impeding incidents before slamming on the brakes autonomously if no driver intervention is forthcoming.