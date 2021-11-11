LOCAL LAUNCH
Peugeot enters the bakkie wars with Landtrek
Double cab launches in highly-specced 4x2 and 4x4 models
Peugeot has entered SA’s hotly-contested bakkie segment with its new Landtrek double cab, a one-tonner that goes on sale in two variants: the Allure 4x2 and the 4Action 4x4.
Jointly developed with China’s Changan Automobile, the imported Landtrek has local sales projections of about 100-150 units per month, making it a niche player in a market dominated by pickups such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.
Parent company Stellantis believes the Landtrek can help Peugeot double its market share from 0.3% to 0.6% of local new-vehicle sales this year. The new bakkie follows a busy year for the French brand in SA after recent launches of the new 2008 crossover (which won the local 2021 Car of the Year title), the new 208 hatch and the facelifted 3008. Peugeot also recently expanded its network with 15 new dealers and has been on a drive to improve its customer satisfaction levels.
Imported from China, the Landtrek is covered by a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan, with maintenance intervals every 10,000km.
It competes in the medium-powered bakkie segment and both versions use a 1.9l turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with outputs of 110kW and 350Nm. Transmissions are six-speed automatics with sport and eco driving modes, while the 4x4 has a shift-on-the-fly system to switch from two- to four-wheel drive, as well as a rear diff lock.
With a high level of features and comforts the Peugeot is positioned as a lifestyle bakkie but is also capable of doing hard work with its one-ton payload and 3,000kg towing capacity.
The Allure 4x2 entry model comes standard with items like cloth/leather seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, automatic lights and wipers, cruise control, hill descent control, hill-start assist and a parking camera, with safety taken care of by stability control, ABS brakes and six airbags.
In addition to the above, the higher-specced Landtrek 4Action has full leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, navigation, a lane departure system and a 360° camera. It also has 18-inch alloy wheels compared the 17s of the 4x2 version.
I drove the Landtrek on road and gravel at its media launch in Gauteng this week, and it’s a generally likable bakkie but not without a few drawbacks.
It hits the mark with its family practicality. The roomy cabin has plenty of space and the rear bench seat offers modularity by allowing the seat cushions to tip up in a 60/40 split to allow for flexible loading configurations.
The cabin is a mixed bag in terms of styling appeal. It’s let down by cheap-looking hard plastics on the dashboard and doors, but on the plus side the armrests are padded for comfort, and there are metallic accents and toggle switches to give the interior some visual panache.
The exterior styling has the typical double-cab tropes of LED light signatures and flared wheel arches, but the large chrome-framed grille and prominent lion badge clearly identify it from competitors.
The mid-powered bakkie offers acceptable performance and economy. It’s a satisfactory urban commuter and open-road cruiser once it shakes off some turbo lag, and the test vehicle averaged a decent 9.4l/100km during our mostly open-road drive (the factory claims 8.9l for the 4x2 version and 9.1l for the 4x4).
The refinement is decent and the Landtrek’s cabin is well insulated from wind and road noise.
The bakkie rides on independent front suspension with coil springs, and the rear set-up comprises leaf springs with a solid axle. With no load in the back the Landtrek’s ride is relatively firm, making it jitter noticeably on bumpy sections of road. That said, it has a solid feel and there were no detectable rattles.
The 4x4 version is capable of all-terrain adventures with its generous 235mm ground clearance and 600mm wading depth, coupled with a low-range transfer case and rear diff lock. The driving route included an off-road course in the Magaliesburg through which the bakkie clambered with little trouble, and a handy 3D camera projects a 360° view of the surroundings onto the touchscreen, identifying hidden obstacles that may be lurking on the trails.
Pricing places it at the more expensive end of the spectrum (see below), but the Landtrek may appeal to double cab customers seeking something different and ostensibly French-flavoured.
MARKET SEGMENT 4x2 DOUBLE CABS
GWM P Series 2.0 TD double cab DLX auto, 120kW/400Nm — R432,900
Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCi double cab Hi-Rider XL auto, 118kW/385Nm — R490,000
Isuzu D-Max 250 double cab Hi-Ride auto, 100kW/320Nm — R490,100
Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 double cab Raider auto, 110kW/400Nm — R546,300
Peugeot Landtrek Allure Double Cab 4x2, 110kW/350Nm — R579,900
Mazda BT-50 1.9TD double Cab Active auto, 110kW/350Nm — R647,900
MARKET SEGMENT 4x4 DOUBLE CABS
GWM P Series 2.0 TD double cab DLX 4x4 auto, 120kW/400Nm — R477,900
Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCi double cab 4x4 Hi-Rider XL auto, 118kW/385Nm — R548,000
Isuzu D-Max 250 double cab 4x4 X-Rider, 100kW/320Nm — R576,600
Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 double cab 4x4 Raider auto, 110kW/400Nm — R638,200
Peugeot Landtrek 4Action Double Cab 4x4, 110kW/350Nm — R669,900
