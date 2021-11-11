Peugeot enters the bakkie wars with Landtrek

Peugeot has entered SA’s hotly-contested bakkie segment with its new Landtrek double cab, a one-tonner that goes on sale in two variants: the Allure 4x2 and the 4Action 4x4.

Jointly developed with China’s Changan Automobile, the imported Landtrek has local sales projections of about 100-150 units per month, making it a niche player in a market dominated by pickups such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

Parent company Stellantis believes the Landtrek can help Peugeot double its market share from 0.3% to 0.6% of local new-vehicle sales this year. The new bakkie follows a busy year for the French brand in SA after recent launches of the new 2008 crossover (which won the local 2021 Car of the Year title), the new 208 hatch and the facelifted 3008. Peugeot also recently expanded its network with 15 new dealers and has been on a drive to improve its customer satisfaction levels.

Imported from China, the Landtrek is covered by a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan, with maintenance intervals every 10,000km.

It competes in the medium-powered bakkie segment and both versions use a 1.9l turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with outputs of 110kW and 350Nm. Transmissions are six-speed automatics with sport and eco driving modes, while the 4x4 has a shift-on-the-fly system to switch from two- to four-wheel drive, as well as a rear diff lock.

With a high level of features and comforts the Peugeot is positioned as a lifestyle bakkie but is also capable of doing hard work with its one-ton payload and 3,000kg towing capacity.

The Allure 4x2 entry model comes standard with items like cloth/leather seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, automatic lights and wipers, cruise control, hill descent control, hill-start assist and a parking camera, with safety taken care of by stability control, ABS brakes and six airbags.

In addition to the above, the higher-specced Landtrek 4Action has full leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, navigation, a lane departure system and a 360° camera. It also has 18-inch alloy wheels compared the 17s of the 4x2 version.